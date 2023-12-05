Writer Emphasizes the Power of Inner Dialogue in New Book

The Glass is Refillable

Author T.J. Finn Provides Tools for Personal Transformation

There is power in our inner dialogue. This book will teach the reader how to harness that power. Harnessing that power can change your life in a profound way.” — T.J. Finn

BASTROP, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book called "The Glass is Refillable" and it's accompanying workbook, "Journey into You" have just been published. Both are intended to help people through life's biggest challenges. The author, T.J. Finn, M.Ed., says, "I want to provide readers with the tools needed to reshape their inner dialogues, when dealing with challenging and painful situations."

T.J. noted that often times people tend to get stuck in a certain way of seeing many of life's circumstances. "We're all faced with problems. That's a part of living. You may have heard the saying, 'If you are worried about whether the glass is half empty or half full, you are missing the point. The glass is refillable.'" Finn elaborates, "We have the power each day to create our own realities."

One of the reasons Finn wrote this book, stems from her experience of loss, particularly the passing of her 26-year-old daughter due to stage 4 melanoma cancer. Finn explains, "That was and continues to be one of the most painful experiences of my life. People ask me how I get through it and keep moving. The answer is that I tell myself that I can. I have to, so that I can help others. There is power in our inner dialogue. This book will teach the reader how to harness that power. Harnessing that power can change your life in a profound way. Of course the pain of loss is there and nothing can replace Tiffany. But now, I turn my grief into motivation and drive for helping people.”

This book encourages readers to engage in deep thinking and introspection, something Finn thinks is scarce. "I believe we live in a society where thinking has become outdated. The more technologically advanced we become, the less we focus on our humanity and our purpose. We need to become more aware of what we are feeding into our minds, and how that information is affecting every decision that we make in our lives,” expresses Finn.

Finn encourages readers not to worry so much about not always getting it right in life: “Don’t regret the mistakes you have made. Mistakes can be an opportunity for growth."

"The Glass is Refillable" promises to be a beacon of wisdom and inspiration for those seeking personal transformation and a deeper connection with themselves.

T.J. Finn holds an M.Ed. in Human Development and Counseling and plans to open a private practice in 2024, offering counseling and life-coaching services in Texas, while pursuing her Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision.

"The Glass is Refillable" and the workbook, "Journey into You" are available in print on Amazon, and as an e-book on Amazon Kindle.