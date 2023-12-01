Press Releases

12/01/2023

Attorney General Tong Statement on United Illuminating Interim Rate Hike Request

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding a $14 million interim rate hike request filed by United Illuminating. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on August 25 approved a $23 million rate increase for United Illuminating—substantially less than the $130.7 million sought by the company. United Illuminating has appealed that decision.

“I really have no words for this latest bad faith maneuver by UI. It’s hard to see this as anything but another cynical, overly aggressive money grab when so many Connecticut families are struggling and working hard to make ends meet. This rate hike request is highly unusual, if not unprecedented, and we will intervene on behalf of ratepayers to oppose it. United Illuminating just emerged from a thorough, year-long rate review by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. The company sought a bloated $130.7 million increase padded with exorbitant profits. It was their responsibility to prove their case, and they could not. United Illuminating has exercised their right to appeal that decision. That appeal is before the court right now, and that is where this debate belongs,” said Attorney General Tong. “The hardworking, local workers of United Illuminating deserve our immense support. PURA approved funding for more full-time employees than on the job going into the rate case. I expect United Illuminating to honor their commitment to Connecticut’s workforce and ratepayers, and their legal obligation to remediate English Station.”

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov