Applications to Join New American Climate Corps Program, AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps, Now Open

Washington, DC, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AmeriCorps and the US Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service held a ceremonial signing of an agreement establishing the AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps program, the first major interagency partnership under President Biden’s American Climate Corps. Applications to join the AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps or “Forest Corps” are now open at AmeriCorps.gov/ForestCorps.

“AmeriCorps and the Forest Service are invested in training the next generation of diverse conservation and climate resilience workers,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “During their service, AmeriCorps members will support our highest environmental priorities across the country, from reforestation to wildfire mitigation.

“Since our founding, tens of thousands of AmeriCorps members have been combatting climate change, and we’re prepared to accelerate and strengthen our response through the AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps, the first major interagency program of President Biden’s American Climate Corps,” Smith added.

The Forest Corps is a five-year, $15 million interagency agreement, with the first cohort of 80 members to begin service in the summer of 2024. AmeriCorps members will serve across the country to conserve national forests and grasslands, mitigate risks of wildfires in high-risk regions, and support reforestation efforts and wildfire crisis response.

“This partnership with AmeriCorps provides a great opportunity inviting people from diverse backgrounds to learn about conservation and forestry and become our future workforce,” said Randy Moore, Chief, Forest Service. “Bolstering our future workforce is a crucial part of implementing the Forest Service Wildfire Crisis Strategy and creating climate resilient forests, I can’t think of a better win-win.”

AmeriCorps members in the Forest Corps program will receive a compensation package equivalent to $15 an hour which includes lodging, transportation, clothing, a living allowance, health benefits and more. No prior education or experience will be required.

"In just about six months, the first AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps cohort will deploy, marking a new era of youth-powered climate action,” said Ken Goodson, AmeriCorps NCCC Director, AmeriCorps. "This program will not only help with reforestation, wildfire response, and conservation of America's beautiful public lands, but it will deliver jobs for young Americans and strengthen the climate resilience economy. We're grateful to the Forest Service for their partnership."

Each year, AmeriCorps engages more than 14,600 members and volunteers in conservation, renewable energy and community resilience projects. Last year, AmeriCorps members and volunteers preserved and protected more than three million acres of public lands, trained hundreds of thousands of Americans in conservation and energy efficiency and restored thousands of miles of waterways, to name a few examples.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service manages more than 192 million acres of public land as national forests and grasslands. Grounded in world-class science and technology - and rooted in communities - the Forest Service connects people to nature and each other. As a federal agency in service to the American people, the Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. In doing this, the agency supports nature in sustaining life. To learn more about the Forest Service, visit USDA.gov.

