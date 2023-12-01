Request for Applications - Green Infrastructure Job Training Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide job training to young adults to learn how to properly maintain Green Infrastructure (GI) and implement and lead restoration efforts that support healthy waterways in the District. The amount available for the project is $350,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-WPD-836 ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 5, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex, Tuesday December 12, 2023, at 10am. Attendance is not required.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.