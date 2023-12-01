Bestselling Author Glenn Cooper’s Waterfront Estate Enters Market

SIESTA KEY, Fla., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located on the north end of Siesta Key, 749 Freeling Drive has entered the market. This stunning property is being offered by international bestselling author Glenn Cooper, best known for "The Library of the Dead” the first book in one of his thriller trilogies. The remarkable waterfront home boasts impeccable construction, a rich history and a stunning library which was the venue for creation of nine of the author’s books. The property is marketed exclusively by Joel Schemmel of the Schemmel Soda Group of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office. The listing details may be viewed here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The residence is ideally located just moments away from world-famous Siesta Key Beach. Constructed with structural safety in mind, this fortress-like home features an impressive array of steel pilings and has undergone a meticulous two-year renovation, transforming it into a true masterpiece.

The heart of the home is the great room and library, a space that seamlessly combines grandeur with a cozy ambiance. With the ability to house an extensive book collection including some of Cooper’s own work, it also offers a breathtaking gallery, loft, secret staircase, tranquil water views and multiple seating areas for relaxation.

The chef's dream kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line modern accessories. The primary suite is a spa-like retreat, offering two private balconies and two separate bathrooms. The guest wing provides ample room for family and guests.

The outdoor living space features a summer kitchen, resurfaced lanai deck and driveway with exquisite stonework and pavers, 10,000-pound boat lift, underwater lights and kayak lift. A large media and game room welcomes relaxation and entertainment.

A creative hub for literary leaders, the house also serves as the meeting place for the famous Liar's Club, one of the longest continuously running groups for professional writers in the country, founded 70 years ago by John D. Macdonald and other luminaries.

"With a sprawling outdoor area spanning over 1,000 square feet and a generously sized courtyard driveway that can accommodate up to 20 cars, this home is an ideal setting for hosting grand-scale gatherings. The living room exudes the ambiance of a tranquil library and serves as a sanctuary for relaxation.”

— Joel Schemmel, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

