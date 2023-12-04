Jody Ross, VP Sales, AMAG Technology, Talks About The Solution For “Sunsetted" Casi Rusco Access Control Systems

Jody Ross, Vice President of Sales, AMAG Technology Please visit www.AMAG.com Take advantage of this limited-time BOGO offer today! www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to speak with Jody Ross, VP Sales, AMAG Technology, about the solution for organizations faced with the challenge of finding a replacement for “sunsetted’ Casi Rusco systems” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Congratulations, Jody, on nearly two decades with AMAG ! (www.AMAG.com)

Thank you for joining us again today. So much has changed since we first featured you “In The Boardroom” several years ago.

Before we discuss today’s main topic in greater detail, the AMAG solution for organizations who are faced with the challenge of finding a replacement for their “sunsetted’ Casi Rusco access control systems, please share with our readers your current role with this project.

Jody Ross: In my nearly two decades with AMAG as a sales leader, I’ve spearheaded several sales initiatives including our first Symmetry SR initiative about 10 years ago. Currently, among many responsibilities, I manage and support several large customers who have made the migration to Symmetry SR.

describes the situation very well. We understand that AMAG is stepping up once again, as you did several years ago, to provide a simple, cost-effective migration solution. Please recap for us here the Casi Rusco situation.

Jody Ross: We’ve always been here supporting…

As you may recall, in 2011 the manufacturer of the Casi Rusco - Picture Perfect system announced the end of support for the solution. This left many customers who had invested in that platform in a predicament. This year, another well-known manufacturer of Casi Rusco replacement boards announced the end of life for their panels, which, once again, has left customers in a bind. We are proud to say that AMAG still offers our replacement solution, Symmetry SR and will continue to do so in the future. Our customers can count on us to support them now and into the future.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What are the challenges faced by these affected customers?

Jody Ross: Customers are faced with several dilemmas once again. How can they keep their system going without support from the manufacturer? Replacing the entire installed solution could be costly and labor-intensive. Migrating the data from the old system to the new one could be tedious. That is where a trusted subject matter expert can help guide the best practices and next steps to upgrade the system to a modern solution. AMAG supports our customers throughout each step of the migration, ensuring a seamless transition.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What is the Symmetry™ SR System (https://www.amag.com/legacysystems) solution and what are the benefits?

Jody Ross: AMAG listened to customers, understood what they needed and delivered the Symmetry SR System, a pin-for-pin replacement solution to replace Casi Rusco systems that were sunsetted. Symmetry SR allows customers to implement modern, more secure technology that does not require changing the wiring, the readers or the enclosures, which makes it an incredibly cost-effective solution. The solution and the methodology are still the same today; we want to help customers easily migrate to a modern system and help them protect their people and buildings.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: The testimonials here truly speak volumes about the solution AMAG delivers. Care to elaborate? Want to mention any other success stories here?

The SR product is literally, unplug, put in the new board, and plug it back in. This is the smartest upgrade solution I’ve ever seen.

Charles Stricker [Housing Security Director, UN, Reno]

Most employees don’t realize they have upgraded to a more robust state of the art system; It happened behind the scenes. The project met all of our goals.

William Chase [Chief of Public Safety, Cambridge Health Alliance]

Jody Ross: We have helped companies large and small migrate over 150,000 readers from Casi Rusco to Symmetry and we are fortunate to still have them as AMAG customers. I like to highlight the longevity of these partnerships as a success story in itself.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: It’s a very exciting time at AMAG right now! AMAG’s new President, David Sullivan (https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_AMAG_David_Sullivan.html) , is in place, and some things have not changed, of course, such as AMAG’s “customer first” culture. David recently said, “Instilling a customer-first culture is at the forefront of my mission as president (https://www.amag.com/post/top-resellers) , and our entire organization continues to work hard to support all of our channel partners to the greatest extent possible." It seems to us that this Casi Rusco solution is right in line with this guiding philosophy and culture. Would you agree, Jody, your thoughts?

Jody Ross: Absolutely! It is an incredibly exciting time at AMAG, we are hard at work continuing to develop leading-edge solutions to help solve customers’ problems and be the best partner possible.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thanks again for joining us today, Jody, we look forward to future updates. Anything else you’d like to mention today?

Jody Ross: For the next three months, we are offering a Symmetry SR BOGO (https://www.amag.com/symmetry-bogo) exclusive offer. I invite you to check out our exciting offer (https://www.amag.com/symmetry-bogo) of how you can buy one Symmetry SR panel and get a second one FREE.

AMAG Technology is a market leader in Physical Access Control, Identity Management and integrated security solutions that ensure the safety and security of your people, assets and buildings today and into the future.

For more information about AMAG Technology, please click here: www.AMAG.com

