Jefferson Smith, Portland Activist to Guest Host Thom Hartmann Radio Program Until December 1
I am excited to welcome back Jefferson Smith to the program, and in the spirit of Thanksgiving looking forward to some time with family and friends. He’s one of the smartest people I know.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jefferson Smith, Portland public speaker, entrepreneur, and former lawmaker, will be a guest host for national talk show host Thom Hartmann, bestselling author of Screwed: The Undeclared War Against The Middle Class and We The People: A Call To Take Back America. Jefferson Smith will be hosting on November 20, 21, leading up to Thanksgiving and from November 27 through December 1.
— Thom Hartman
Jefferson Smith is best known as a progressive politician, gifted public speaker, gregarious radio personality regularly hosting the popular Democracy Nerd podcast, social entrepreneur, and “recovering” lawyer. Smith is also the leading guest host for Thom Hartmann.
Jefferson Smith graduated magna cum laude of his class at Harvard Law School and has since taken on a variety of diverse roles in his pursuit of making his city, his country, and his world a better place. He is a highly sought-after consultant and advisor for entrepreneurs and pro-democracy leaders. He most recently came off a professional success, co-founding and successfully selling a healthtech startup.
"I am excited to welcome back Jefferson Smith to the program, and in the spirit of Thanksgiving looking forward to some time with family and friends. He’s one of the smartest people I know. Please treat him well," said Thom Hartmann.
Talkers Magazine has ranked the Thom Hartmann Program as America's number-one progressive talk show for two years in a row. Hartmann is a NY Times bestselling author of over twenty books, and his program is heard daily on hundreds of radio stations, SiriusXM, DirectTV and Dish Network, broadcast live from 12pm-3pm Eastern Time (9am-12pm Pacific Time) across the US and on five continents, syndicated by Dial-Global, Pacifica, and Free Speech TV Network.
“Thom has built a special community, and I’m grateful to be a part of it,” said Smith. “The Thom Hartmann show is one of the too-few media outlets that regularly rises above the din, vitriol, and divisiveness to talk about what really matters for our democracy. In the days surrounding Thanksgiving, it seems appropriate to focus on gratitude. So, the first thing on my list is a big thank you to Thom for inviting me to host, and to the audience for welcoming me.”
“Next on my list is democracy. Democracy itself being challenged all over the world, especially in this country. We can’t take democracy for granted. So, I will be asking myself and Thom’s listeners to get specific about the features of democracy they are grateful for.
About Jefferson Smith
Jefferson Smith, Portland, Oregon public speaker, political activist, social entrepreneur, startup founder, and business consultant, keeps active and engaged, pursuing change as a democracy advocate, media maker, and non-profit builder.
He lives in Portland, Oregon, along with his wife Katy and his dog George (named after the main character George Bailey in the timeless film classic It’s a Wonderful Life).
