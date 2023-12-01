Submit Release
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Distribution

Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.93 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. The distribution is payable on January 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

