Order.co and Stormloop Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading B2B procurement and payments solutions provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Stormloop Technologies, a technology company specializing in Workday and Adaptive Planning. This collaboration is designed to leverage the integration capabilities of Order.co and the Workday expertise of Stormloop to help Workday customers manage their entire purchase-to-pay process within Workday.



The partnership aligns with Order.co's commitment to improving the Workday Procurement experience through integration by working with cutting-edge partners within the Workday community. The goal is to provide enhanced solutions to Workday customers, making their procurement processes more efficient and user-friendly.

“Stormloop Technologies is a natural partnership fit for Order.co as we share in our mission to simplify the buying process for businesses. With our new and growing product capabilities that enhance purchasing inside of ERPs, Stormloop’s expertise in Workday configuration can significantly help businesses realize the savings an Order.co integration generates,” said Eric Hann, Order.co's VP of Marketing.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Making Workday Customers' Lives Easier: This partnership focuses on helping Workday Financials customers create a Workday procurement process that allows a greater majority of spend across all vendors to stay inside Workday. This simplifies the Workday user experience, the management of catalogs and punchouts, and provides an automated solution to adapt to a company's evolving purchasing needs.

Improved procurement efficiency: The partnership will help Workday customers leverage the Order.co integration to automate the fulfillment process, and the reconciliation processes inside of procurement, all while using configured Workday business processes.

Procurement Health Checks: Stormloop Technologies has developed a unique and proprietary technical health checks process to help Workday customers evaluate their deployment efficiency, identify areas to improve, and help Workday customers evaluate if Order.co will help their Workday procurement processes.

Reduced costs: Order.co's commitment to making business processes easier aligns with Stormloop's mission to empower client success through efficient solutions and strategic alignment. Together, the two companies will help Workday customers reduce their procurement costs.

“Workday's native procurement features offer a wide range of capabilities, but for many companies, managing catalogs and punchouts within Workday can be time-consuming, especially for teams with limited resources. Order.co transforms this experience by providing an automated solution to efficiently adapt to a company's evolving purchasing needs,” said Stormloop’s Workday Financials Practice Lead Lynea Long.

“That mission to make processes easier for companies aligns with our mission here at Stormloop. We're dedicated partners to our clients, aligning strategy, resources, and technical acumen to drive efficient processes and empower client success."

About Stormloop Technologies:

Stormloop Technologies is a technology company specializing in Workday and Adaptive Planning. Stormloop Professional Services supports clients throughout their technical or functional journey, from pre-implementation to post-production support and optimization across HCM and Financials. Stormloop Software enhances Workday connectivity to external systems with custom applications, collaborating to optimize the client's Workday experience. To learn more, please visit https://www.stormlooptech.com/

About Order.co:

Order.co is a Spend Efficiency Platform that helps businesses save time, save money, and gain clarity into their spend. Order.co eliminates manual purchasing and payment tasks and gives your team one place to purchase, approve, track, and pay for everything your business needs. To learn more, please visit https://www.order.co

