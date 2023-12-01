Country Music Artist Sammy Sadler Releases “John 3:16” for Christmas

Sammy Sadler

A Song that's Close to His Heart

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas based Country Music Singer Sammy Sadler released a heartfelt musical gift this holiday season called "John 3:16". "I loved this song the minute I heard it, he said. “A song has to reach me somehow, or I just can’t sing it. This one touched my soul; it’s a powerful song."

Sadler goes on to explain that "John 3:16" is more than just a Christmas tune; it carries a profound message. "I hope it reminds people to live outside themselves, and what I mean by that is to think of others. Do unto others... and just be a good human being. If more of us did that, we could perhaps begin to heal this world, because it’s definitely broken right now."

The recording for "John 3:16" was cut in 2009 at Raney Recording Studio in Drasco, Arkansas and Lake Paradise Recording Studio in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Doug Driesel, the producer and songwriter behind the single, gathered a team of talented musicians, completing the recording in just two days. Sadler explains, “We had some incredible talent working on the project who worked quick. The feedback on this project over the years has been wonderful.”

The inspiration for the song came from Sammy's friend Doug De Forest, who penned the lyrics in a remarkable 20-25 minutes. Sammy recalls, "When I heard what Doug wrote, I knew I wanted to cut it. He had some divine inspiration"

While the release aligns with the festive Christmas season, Sadler emphasizes that "John 3:16" transcends the holidays, resonating as a timeless song for all seasons. "Even though it is Christmas time and we are releasing this as a single to radio, it's really a song for all seasons. I hope you will enjoy the song and the message."

Many people know Sammy's story from the real-life Murder on Music Row. He lived through the tragic event and talks about the journey in his book “A Hit with a Bullet”.

Most recently Sadler has teamed up with Country Music legend Leon Everette. The two are in the process of launching their 80’s Hits and 90’s History Tour.



For more information about Sammy and all of his music visit: sammysadler.com