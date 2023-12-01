Double Down Pictures partners with Rogue Matter on Comic Book Franchise Content

Will Meldman’s company will invest in the disruptive comic world platform and co-develop universes from the comic book Kane and others

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double Down Pictures’s Will Meldman announced today at L.A. Comic Con that his company has teamed up with Rogue Matter to launch, distribute, and monetize new intellectual properties leveraging all formats but leaning into comic books, graphic novels, and card-playing formats as foundations that expand across all media, including but not limited to film, TV, and games. Of the properties Double Down and Rogue Matter will grow into franchises together, the prioritized title for Double Down is the action fantasy comic book series Kane Volume 1, starring and co-created by actor and influencer Brock O’Hurn (Euphoria, The Righteous Gemstones, Young Rock).

Kane is an immortal character defending humanity from darkness and distruction and the stories brim with both ancient myths and modern perils. The Kane Universe has seven different storylines that will turn into major movies or television shows, resulting in epic final films along the lines of Marvel’s Infinity War and End Game. Together, Double Down and Rogue Matter are releasing Kane Issue #1 at L.A. Comic Con on December 1st. (Visit them at LACC, Booth #350).

“When Rogue Matter first explained their unique approach to the comic book industry to me, my entire perspective broadened instantly,” said Will Meldman, Founder of Double Down Pictures. “I write and create from the perspective of a fan because that’s what I will always be. Rogue is the perfect home for any enthusiastic creator wishing to develop a comic book universe because of their creator-focused and forward-thinking culture.”

Trent Olsen, Editor-in-chief of Rogue Matter, said, “With or without Rogue Matter, Will is ROGUE. We share the same DNA, and we love that Kane defines rebel content.”

Rogue Matter also announced a partnership with Los Angeles Comic Con that will extend the convention's presence year around, and develop new talent. (Read the announcement here).

About Double Down Pictures: Double Down Pictures is a media production company founded in 20XX by Meldman, son of Mike Meldman, a real estate mogul and one of the three founders of Casamigos tequila with George Clooney and Rande Gerber. Meldman is a writer and creator. He produced the horror feature The Resort (2021), distributed by Vertical Entertainment with an initial theatrical release and now on all major platforms such as Apple, Amazon, Hulu, Directv. Double Down is selling a documentary about some of the world’s top musicians and developing another horror film with another significant production company. They have received critical acclaim for their short film, Tribes. which won multiple film festivals and qualified for an Oscar nomination. Double Down is working on over ten comic book franchises that tell amazing fantasy stories.

About Rogue Matter: Rogue Matter is a content studio driven by rogue creators, behaviors, and technologies. Rogue Matter aims to transform publishing and Hollywood models. Rogue Matter enables and empowers creators and fans to disrupt the status quo from content creation to distribution and monetization methods. The common thread is “rogue,” which can apply to any content elements, including the creator, a character, the story, the format, or the process. For more information and to Go Rogue, visit RogueMatter.com .

For more information, please contact:

Rogue Matter admin @roguematter.com

Will Meldman, Writer, Creator, Creative Executive info@kanecomicuniverse.com

Attachment

For more information, please contact: Rogue Matter admin@roguematter.com Will Meldman, Writer, Creator, Creative Executive info@kanecomicuniverse.com