Printing Industry Expert Returns to Runbeck Election Services
Former Vice President of Operations returns to industry-leading elections company
The opportunity to build on past successes with the entire team makes me truly excited to return to Runbeck where I can continue to make certain our elections are secure.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runbeck Election Services, an elections services company focused on delivering election printing, equipment, and software solutions, announced Bryan Dandurand’s return to the company as Senior Vice President of Operations. Throughout his more than thirty-five years in print production, Dandurand has been a leader in print manufacturing organization and strategy, consistently working to drive innovation in the election industry.
“There is no other organization that I would rather be a part of, working as a trusted partner to provide customers across the country with ballot printing solutions that are accurate, transparent, and efficient,” said Bryan Dandurand, Senior Vice President of Operations at Runbeck Election Services. “The opportunity to build on past successes with the entire team makes me truly excited to return to Runbeck where I can continue to make certain our elections are secure.”
Dandurand will work closely with the leadership team to drive growth, improve efficiencies, and deliver on the company’s strategic and long-term goals.
“All of us at Runbeck are overjoyed to welcome Bryan back to the team, and we are confident that he will maintain a keen oversight of all operational decisions,” said Jeff Ellington, CEO of Runbeck Election Services. “Bryan’s comprehensive ballot printing expertise and natural leadership abilities make him the perfect fit for the position, and his return will ensure Runbeck’s continued growth and success.”
Dandurand has nearly four decades of experience in manufacturing and printing. His previous work includes managing operations at Colorado-based commercial printing company CPCneutek and Cereus Graphics, where he oversaw end-to-end print production processes, leading project management and supply chain coordination efforts. Dandurand is a devoted husband and father who enjoys spending his free time with his children and grandchildren.
About Runbeck Election Services:
Since 1972, Runbeck Election Services has preserved the integrity of the American democratic process by partnering with cities, counties, and states to provide a trusted election experience. They develop cutting-edge equipment, software, and print and mail solutions that are accurate, efficient, and secure. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Runbeck Election Services leverages their five decades of experience to successfully innovate the election process for partners in over 22 states and almost 40% of voters nationwide. As America’s Election Partner®, Runbeck Election Services is dedicated to Defending Democracy® through innovation, integrity, teamwork, and excellence. Lincoln Shields, a subsidiary of Black Mountain Investment Company, acquired a majority stake in Runbeck Election Services in August 2023. More information is available at Runbeck.net.
