Zurvita Awarded Seventeen MarCom Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Communication
The company that makes all-natural functional food nutrition was awarded 5 Platinum, 5 Gold Awards and 7 Honorable Mentions from thousands of submissionsIRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zurvita is a company led by faith with a two-part mission: one, to empower people to take control of their health and happiness through award-winning natural wellness products and two, to feed hope and spread compassion, specifically by feeding hungry families worldwide. The dynamic marketing team communicated this mission expertly and has been recognized by The Marcom Awards, honoring excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing industry professionals' creativity, hard work, and generosity. The MarCom judges look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work is a benchmark for the industry. About 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted annually for the MarCom Awards from dozens of countries.
“This is an incredible honor, and it’s wonderful to have our team of professionals recognized for their hard work. Zurvita is a company that truly cares about the products we develop, our customers, and the people we help with our give-back programs. Our team does an excellent job communicating this to the world,” says Jay Shafer, Founder & CEO of Zurvita.
The MarCom Awards is an established international competition for marketing and communication professionals worldwide. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the world's largest and most respected creative competitions.
Zurvita’s Awards Include:
5 Platinum Awards:
- Team Achievement - Zundora Product Launch
- Video/Audio | Video/Film - Zeal All in One Nutritional Video
- Advertising/Marketing | Online - Zeal Happiness
- Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign - Zundora Branding
- Creativity | Design - Zundora Brochure
5 Gold Awards:
- Web Based | Web Video - VIP Program
- Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign - Zurge Branding
- Packaging Creativity | Design - Zurge Packaging
- Packaging Creativity | Design - Zundora Packaging
- Packaging Creativity | Design - Zeal Packaging
7 Honorable Mentions:
- Publications | Blog - Zurvita Love is in the air
- Creativity | Design | Communications - Back to School Essential Kit Email
- Product Advertising/Marketing | Online |Launch Video - Zurvita Zurge
- Product Advertising/Marketing | Online |Launch Video - Zurvita Zundora
- Video/Audio | Video/Film | Video Documentary - Zurvita Zeal For Meals
- Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign - Loteria
- Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign - Little Miss Sunshine
MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community.
Zurvita is empowering and changing lives with an easy and accessible way to better health. Award-winning products are developed through extensive work with physicians, scientists, and researchers. Visit www.zurvita.com to learn more.
###
About Zurvita
Zurvita is a company led by faith with the mission to empower people to believe in themselves and take control of their health and happiness. Zurvita brings families effective health and wellness products from the most potent and nourishing ingredients and superfoods. These award-winning natural wellness products include the Zeal for Life all-in-one nutritional drink, a weight management system, performance products, and Zundora, a brand-new antioxidant collagen blend for that healthy glow and youthful look. All Zurvita wellness products are developed through extensive work with physicians, scientists, and researchers to create meaningful change in one's health. Zurvita’s philanthropic endeavors include Zurvita Giving and Zeal for Meals, a program committed to the fight against world hunger by providing one million meals to
Leigh-Anne Anderson
AndersonPR
email us here