Revolutionizing Roofing: PlatForm Pro's Innovative Approach to Enhanced Safety and Sustainability
PlatForm Pro isn't just another roof platform; it's a testament to our commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the roofing industry.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the dynamic world of roofing and building maintenance, the quest for safer, more accessible, and more efficient roofing solutions is perpetual. Enter PlatForm Pro, a groundbreaking innovation set to transform the roof platform landscape.
Cully Cangelosi, owner of Platform Pro, unveils this unique, patented product designed to address key concerns in roofing safety and accessibility. "PlatForm Pro isn't just another roof platform; it's a testament to our commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the roofing industry," says Cangelosi.
Redefining Roof Safety and Accessibility
PlatForm Pro emerges as a solution to longstanding challenges in the roofing industry. Traditionally, AC roof platforms required removal during re-roofing, posing risks and adding complexity to maintenance tasks. PlatForm Pro's patented design eliminates this need, enhancing safety and convenience.
The Patented Design Advantage
The cornerstone of PlatForm Pro's innovation lies in its patented design, which allows for the replacement of just four split boots on each leg during re-roofing. This design significantly reduces the risk of accidents and injuries associated with removing and reinstalling roof platforms.
Adaptability to Various Roof Pitches
Adaptability is crucial in roofing, and PlatForm Pro shines here. It's adjustable from 0/12 to 12/12 roof pitches, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of roof designs. "Whether it's a flat roof or a steep slope, PlatForm Pro fits perfectly, ensuring a stable and secure platform for maintenance work," explains Cangelosi.
Leveling on Uneven Surfaces
Roof surfaces are rarely perfectly even, which can pose significant safety risks. PlatForm Pro can be leveled on uneven surfaces, providing a stable, reliable base for HVAC units and other rooftop equipment.
Quick and Easy Installation
Ease of installation is a key feature of PlatForm Pro. The system can be assembled and installed in approximately one hour, depending on the roof pitch. This quick installation not only enhances safety by reducing the time workers spend on the roof but also increases overall efficiency.
Meeting Flashing Height Requirements
PlatForm Pro meets flashing height requirements for low slope roof systems. It can be properly flashed to any roof, ensuring a watertight seal and further enhancing the safety and longevity of roof installations.
Environmental Responsibility
In an age where sustainability is increasingly important, PlatForm Pro stands out as an environmentally friendly choice. "Our systems are 100% recyclable, aligning with our commitment to eco-friendly business practices," states Cangelosi.
Durability and Maintenance
PlatForm Pro is UV resistant, ensuring it doesn't degrade under the harsh sun. The material is designed to never rot and never leak, significantly reducing maintenance needs and costs over time.
A Versatile Solution
PlatForm Pro's versatility makes it suitable for various applications, from HVAC units to other rooftop installations. This versatility ensures that it meets a wide range of needs in the commercial roofing sector.
Industry Impact
The introduction of PlatForm Pro is poised to make a significant impact on the roofing industry. Its combination of safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability sets a new standard for roof platforms.
Conclusion
PlatForm Pro represents more than just an advancement in roof platform technology; it embodies a shift towards safer, more efficient, and sustainable roofing practices. "Our goal was to create a product that not only enhances roof safety and accessibility but also respects our environment. With PlatForm Pro, we believe we've achieved that," concludes Cangelosi.
