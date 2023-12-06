Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Mesothelioma in Portland or Anywhere Else in Maine or Their Family to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox-Insist on the Best Compensation-It Might Be Millions

We help people with mesothelioma in Maine and if we had one piece of advice for a person like this it would be call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Get better compensation.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Portland or anywhere else in Maine to insist on the best possible financial compensation. If a person with mesothelioma in Maine or their family does not retain the services of a very skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorney-the mistake could cost the person hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

The group says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer we want a person like this to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have been helping people with mesothelioma in Maine for nearly two decades."

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Maine about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"



