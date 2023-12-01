Wildlife Commission Seeks Public Comments for Proposed 2024-2025 Rule Changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (Dec. 1, 2023) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) has opened the public comment period for proposed rule changes to the 2024-2025 regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands. The comment period will be open through Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.



Comments may be submitted online, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, county and state of residence in e-mail) or mailed to:

Rulemaking Coordinator

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700

The public may also provide comments during any of NCWRC’s January public hearings. There will be three public hearings, each held at 7 p.m., and one held virtually.