SOAPSTANDLE ® STEELS THE SHOW WITH NEW STYLE

Amazon favorite now offers a new stainless steel SoapStandle designed to elevate the bar soap experience.MEMPHIS, TN, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoapStandle, LLC is excited to announce the launch of its latest design made of stainless steel. Modern, sleek and sexy, this soap-elevating device provides the same function as SoapStandle’s exceptionally reviewed original and curved models. In addition to the SoapStandle’s effectiveness, the design aesthetic makes it a must-have in bathrooms and kitchens.
“After the success of our original SoapStandle model, it’s been exciting to find new ways to appeal to customers and enhance their favorite soaps. The stainless steel design is gorgeous and incredibly durable. For those who want something different than the clear, lightweight original made of post-consumer recycled plastic, this will make a splash in the bathroom while keeping goo out of the picture,” said SoapStandle, LLC founder and Memphis, Tennessee entrepreneur Jimmy Gould.
With nearly 1,500 five-star Amazon reviews, SoapStandle is recognized as an attractive and efficient must-have to elevate soap, shampoo and conditioning bars. It does so by eliminating the goo that forms on the bottom of soap bars, prolonging its life by 30% and providing a great grip on an otherwise slippery situation. This simple accessory sinks its “teeth” into the bar, creating a platform from which the bar dries so no goo forms. This unique ‘gripping’ aspect of SoapStandle keeps the bar in place in your hand -- and on the sink counter and shower ledge.
The stainless steel model was created as a more elegant option to elevate soap bars literally and aesthetically. Whether placed in the bathroom under a sultry and stylish black soap bar, in the kitchen with a moisturizing lavender soap bar or in the shower with a go-to bar for a relaxing shower experience, the Steel SoapStandle makes a statement.
This durable metal version is the third entry in the SoapStandle product line, following the original in 2018 and the curved SoapStandle in 2023. With each successive successful launch, the company is increasing the options available for consumers to eliminate the messiness of bar soap while embracing the environmental advantages of bars over liquid soap. Throughout 2023 and 2024 SoapStandle will continue to introduce new related tools to enhance the bar soap experience.
The original and curved versions of SoapStandle are available for purchase throughout the US and in its Amazon shop or at soapstandle.com. The Steel SoapStandle is now available for purchase at soapstandle.com, retailing for $24.99.
To find out more information about the brand and see the full The Goo Proliferation Factor results, visit SoapStandle.com and follow @soapstandle on Instagram.
