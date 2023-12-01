MGTO presents “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme” Awards 2023 to catering businesses and travel agencies

MACAU, December 1 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) hosted the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme” (“QTSAS” or the “Scheme”) Award Ceremony today (1 December) to commend award-winning catering businesses and travel agencies of the year, encouraging industry operators to provide quality tourism services. There are 256 catering businesses and 40 travel agencies awarded in the Scheme of this year.

Acting Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, President of the Executive Committee of Consumer Council, Leong Pek San, Vice President of Consumer Council, Ao Weng Tong, Vice-President of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Diamantina Rosário Coimbra, Head of Division of Administrative Licensing of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Leong Cheok Hong, President of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, Chan Chak Mo, President of Association of Macau Tourist Agents, Cheung Kin Chung, President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, Chairman of Travel Industry Council of Macau, Andy Wu, President of the Board of Directors of Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises of Catering, Vincent Ieong, President of the Macau Hotel Association, Luís Heredia, and Managing Director of Enviroforce Monitoring Inspection & Testing Company Ltd., Derek Chui, attended the award ceremony together with others. The attendees amounted to around 330.

Quality service fosters sustainable development

Acting Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, remarked in his speech that with Macao’s lifting of travel restrictions this year, the society and economy is steadily moving towards recovery. Following the gradual resumption of assessments, the Scheme once again welcomes enthusiastic participants. MGTO hopes that awarded merchants can keep striving for excellence and upgrade of service quality, to build Macao’s reputation as a quality travel destination. In addition, catering businesses and travel agencies can maximize their contribution to tourism development, deepening the integration across the sectors of “tourism +” in line with the SAR Government’s “1 + 4” development strategies for adequate diversification. In sum, the integrated tourism and leisure industry can be optimized, enhanced and strengthened.

Four categories of awards for outstanding businesses

QTSAS presents four categories of accolades including the “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award”, “Special Theme Award”, “Quality Tourism Services Gold Award” and “Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award”. After meticulous assessments and the Committee’s discussion and approval at the Annual Meeting, 256 catering businesses and 40 travel agencies are accredited with the “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award”. In the catering sector, 16 businesses won the Special Theme Awards; four businesses won the Quality Tourism Services Gold Award and one business won the Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award.

MGTO and Consumer Council launched their first collaborative initiative – “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme” crossover “Certified Shop Scheme” in 2019, with the aim to commend retailers for their quality services and inspire them to join hands in pushing forward quality tourism. A total of 35 retail businesses are awarded this year. A separate award ceremony will be held on 15 December.

The public can check out the list of awardees on MGTO’s website (https://www.dst.gov.mo). MGTO will continue to roll out QTSAS and assist tourism and related industry operators to organize different training programs, leading to overall enhancement of service quality in the tourism industry in line with Macao’s vision to become a world centre of tourism and leisure.