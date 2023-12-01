IRS Announces Qualified Expenses for Child and Dependent Care in 2023 and 2024

Child Care Tax Credit Dependent Care Tax Credit Daycare Tax Deduction

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IRS has made many changes to the tax laws to benefit families, and one of the most significant changes is the definition of qualified expenses for child and dependent care.

The new law has expanded what is considered a qualified expense for child and dependent care. In this press release, we will discuss the qualified expenses for child and dependent care in 2023 and 2024.

Qualified Expenses for Child and Dependent Care

The IRS defines qualified expenses for child and dependent care as expenses that are necessary to allow you and your spouse, if filing jointly, to work or look for work.

The expenses must be for the care of a qualifying individual, which includes a dependent child under the age of 13, a spouse who is physically or mentally incapable of self-care, or a dependent who is physically or mentally incapable of self-care.

The qualified expenses for child and dependent care in 2023 and 2024 include:

1. Daycare services

2. Babysitters or nanny services

3. After-school care programs

4. Summer day camps

5. Overnight camps (if the camp is primarily for care and not education)

Additionally, if your child has special needs, you may be able to claim additional expenses as qualified expenses for child and dependent care. These expenses may include:

1. Tutoring services

2. Therapy or counseling sessions

3. Specialized equipment or supplies

Benefits of the New Tax Law

The expanded definition of qualified expenses for child and dependent care allows families to claim more expenses for the care of their children and dependents, which can lead to greater tax savings.

The new law also allows families to claim a credit of up to 50% of their qualified expenses, up to a maximum of $6,000 per year for two or more qualifying individuals.

