President hails role of World Federation of Trade Unions

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HÀ NỘI President Võ Văn Thưởng met Pambis Kyritsis, General Secretary of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), and Archondia Anstasaki, Head of the Coordination Office of the WFTU in Greece, on Friday.

Kyritsis is visiting Việt Nam to attend the 13th Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

Also present at the meeting were Nguyễn Đình Khang, Central Committee Member of the Party, Vice President of the WFTU, and President of the VGCL.

President Võ Văn Thưởng warmly welcomed and expressed gratitude to the General Secretary and the high-level delegation from the WFTU for visiting Việt Nam and participating in the 13th Congress of the VGCL.

The WFTU is the oldest international trade union centre, advocating for the working class and increasingly becoming an indispensable support for 110 million members from 217 trade union organisations in 133 countries and territories. Over the past 78 years, the WFTU has tirelessly fought to defend the rights and legitimate interests of workers worldwide.

Việt Nam highly appreciate the tremendous support and significant contributions of the WFTU to the Vietnamese people and workers during both wars for national independence and in the construction and defence of socialism in Việt Nam. Particularly, during the resistance war against the United States, the WFTU organised international conferences in solidarity with Việt Nam, adopted resolutions against the imperialist war, and mobilised resources, material, and financial support for Việt Nam and the VGCL. Many cultural facilities serving workers nationwide bear the imprint of the WFTU' contributions.

President Võ Văn Thưởng affirmed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the VGCL consistently fulfills its representative mission, taking care of and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of its members and workers.

The Communist Party and the State of Việt Nam always support and create the highest conditions for the VGCL to be an active and responsible member of the WFTU. They hope that the WFTU will continue to support Việt Nam in the cause of building and defending the Fatherland for the goals of "a prosperous people, a strong country, democracy, justice, and civilisation." They also express interest in and support the VGCL's integration, development, and fulfillment of its representative mission to take care of and protect the legitimate rights and interests of its members and workers.

Referring to the role of the Vice President of the WFTU held by the president of the VGCL, Pambis Kyritsis expressed appreciation and gratitude, stating that Việt Nam always supports the activities of the WTFU. The president of the WFTU affirmed that they always stand by the VGCL in its mission to protect workers.

On behalf of the leadership of the Party and the country, President Võ Văn Thưởng wishes the WFTU to continue being a solid pillar of the labour movement and the world trade union. VNS