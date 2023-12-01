Party chief: Việt Nam supports Cambodia’s national development

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always supports Cambodia’s national construction and development, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng told President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary, who is also member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), during a reception in Hà Nội on Friday.

Party General Secretary Trọng congratulated Cambodia on its successful organisation of the seventh NA election, which reflects the public trust on the CPP led by President Hun Sen.

He expressed his belief that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the leadership of the Senate and the NA, and the direction of the Government with the CPP as the core, the Cambodian people will continue to achieve new and even greater accomplishments, successfully realising the Political Platform of the CPP for the 2023-2028 period and the goals set forth by the seventh-tenure Government.

The CPV and CPP need to keep preserving and nurturing the relationship between Việt Nam and Cambodia, ensuring that it continues to grow further, he said.

The host suggested that both sides effectively carry out the contents of the meeting between the two Parties’ leaders and another meeting of leaders of the three Parties of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos across various fields. Emphasis should be placed on enhancing cooperation between the two legislatures, sharing information and experience in law making, and joint supervision over the implementation of agreements and accords signed by the two countries.

He also called for mutual support at multilateral and international inter-parliamentary forums.

Khuon Sudary, for her part, believed that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Trọng, the Vietnamese people will continue reaping new and greater achievements, successfully realising the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.

Expressing her profound thanks to Việt Nam for providing Cambodia with great and invaluable support throughout the years, she affirmed that Cambodia will, together with Việt Nam, safeguard, preserve and develop the relationship between the two countries to new heights and pass it on to future generations.

She briefed the host about the recent developments in Cambodia, including the organisational apparatus and personnel of the NA and Government in the new term, as well as the outcomes of her talks with Vietnamese NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Cambodia will continue working closely with Việt Nam to effectively implement the agreements and accords reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, she said. — VNS