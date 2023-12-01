Vietnamese President receives Cambodian top legislator

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Friday hosted a reception for President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of her Vietnamese counterpart Vương Đình Huệ.

President Thưởng congratulated the Cambodian guest on her election as President of the Cambodian NA, expressing his belief that the ongoing visit will contribute to deepening the traditional relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia, and the effective cooperation between the two legislative bodies in particular.

Khuon Sudary said that choosing Việt Nam for her first foreign trip since she took office showed that the Cambodian leader has attached importance to the traditional friendship which was set up and nurtured by many generations of leaders and people of the two countries. She suggested the two sides continue to educate young generations about the good friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia so that the bilateral relationship will grow stronger in the future.

The Cambodian top legislator informed the Vietnamese State leader about her talks with NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, saying that the two sides agreed on cooperation directions in the coming time to further step up cooperative ties between the two NA in particular and between the two countries in general.

While congratulating Việt Nam on its impressive development achievements in recent times, Khuon Sudary expressed her hope that Việt Nam will continue to cooperate and share experiences with Cambodia so that the two countries can develop together strongly.

President Thưởng affirmed that Việt Nam's development achievements are partially thanks to the important cooperation, support and encouragement from Cambodia.

The Vietnamese State leader underlined the need for the two countries to increase meetings at all levels, and people-to-people exchange activities, thus promoting the traditional friendship between the two countries.

He hoped that the two nations will continue to unite, share, and cooperate more closely for stable development, expand trade and investment cooperation, and make better use of cooperation opportunities in the context of rapid and complicated changes in the world and the region.

The Vietnamese President agreed with the Cambodian leader on the necessity to promote cooperation in personnel training to improve the quality of human resources, thus meeting the development requirements of each country.

President Thưởng also urged the two sides to accelerate the progress of border demarcation and marker planting.

The Vietnamese leader took this occasion to send his regards to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, President of the Cambodian People's Party Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet and other senior leaders of Cambodia. — VNS