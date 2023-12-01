Việt Nam, China seek to enrich their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

VIETNAM, December 1 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday received Wang Yi, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Politburo, Head of the CPC Central Committee's Foreign Affairs Commission, and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is on a working trip to Việt Nam.

General Secretary Trọng said he is confident that Yi's visit would contribute positively to deepening the substantial and effective cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Vietnamese Party leader conveyed warm regards to General Secretary of CPC and Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders, stressing the significance of the friendly neighbourly relations and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China.

He also expressed gratitude for the support of the Chinese people in Việt Nam's revolution and nation-building efforts, reaffirming the high regard and top priority that the Party of the State of Việt Nam reserves for the Việt Nam-China relationship.

Congratulating China on its achievements in recent years, General Secretary Trọng expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPC, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, China will surely achieve the goals set at the 20th National Party Congress.

Việt Nam always supports the strong development of China, recognising its increasingly important role for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he remarked.

The Vietnamese Party chief highly appreciated the very positive progress in the relations between the two Parties and two countries, especially the notable achievements in the 15 years since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Recognising the important results of the 15th Meeting of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation between Việt Nam and China held earlier in the day, Trọng proposed that both sides, especially the foreign affairs agencies of both Parties and countries, play a leading role in promoting comprehensive relations in various areas, with a focus on enhancing high-level exchanges to provide strategic direction for bilateral relations, creating a favourable atmosphere for the overall development of the relations between the two Parties and two countries.

Minister Yi sincerely thanked General Secretary Trọng for his time, and conveyed warm regards from President Xi Jinping to Trọng.

He concurred with and welcomed the important strategic orientation proposed by General Secretary Trọng to further bolster the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two Parties and two countries.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its significant and historic achievements over nearly 40 years of đổi mới (reforms) and since the 13th National Party Congress of the CPV, Yi said he is confident that under the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Trọng, Việt Nam will certainly achieve its development goals by 2030 and 2045 as set out at the 13th Party Congress.

Yi informed Trọng about the common perceptions and important results achieved by both sides at the 15th Meeting of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

He emphasised that under the guidance and direction of the two General Secretaries of the two Parties, the various levels and sectors of both sides will continue to promote substantial and effective cooperation in various areas, strengthen political trust, and constantly enrich the friendly relations and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China in the future. — VNS