OA-ICC virtual exhibition booth at COP28 Virtual Ocean Pavilion

Published 1 December 2023 Events , Resources Leave a Comment

The IAEA Ocean Acidification International Coordination Centre (OA-ICC) joined this year’s Virtual Ocean Pavilion running on the sidelines of the UNFCCC COP28 in Dubai, UAE, from 22 November to 12 December 2023.

Our exhibition booth, located under the Exhibit Hall area of the pavilion, offers all visitors relevant information on the main project activities in the areas of science, capacity building and communication, also emphasizing the role that the IAEA plays in ocean acidification research through the use of nuclear sciences and technology, its leadership in coordinated global action and potential solution design. The booth gives access to useful resources developed under the project (news stream, bibliographic database, data compilation on the biological response to ocean acidification), publications, videos and links to other relevant information platforms curated by OA-ICC’s partners.

The OA-ICC virtual exhibition booth allows for interactive exchanges between visitors and project staff through a dedicated Chat section. An email option is equally available. Reach out directly to project staff who are online at the time of your visit or send them your questions by email.

Registration is required to navigate the Virtual Ocean Pavilion. It is free of charge and gives access to all exhibition booths, many live events, on-demand resources and engaging with ocean experts.

This COP28 Virtual Ocean Pavilion is dedicated to showcasing why the ocean matters in climate negotiations and to all life on our planet. It aims to increase knowledge, commitment, and actions for the ocean-climate nexus at the UN Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE.

Read further and register here.

