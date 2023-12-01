Submit Release
FBLA’s Outstanding Business Students Receive National Recognition by ACTE

Reston, Virginia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven student leaders of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization (CTSO) focused solely on business, swept the Outstanding Business Education Student Awards given by the Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) at the organization’s annual conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

The awards are given to outstanding high school and college students who demonstrate leadership potential through their enrollment in business courses, involvement in CTSO activities, and engagement in school and community activities.

“FBLA is thrilled that ACTE and its business educators have once again recognized our deserving students with this distinguished award,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “As our members prepare to enter the workforce, they are already demonstrating the leadership skills, business acumen, and dedication to their neighbors that will make them successful community-minded business leaders.”

Winners and their schools are listed below:

  • Katrina Chen, FBLA High School Southern Region Vice President; Thomas A. Edison High School, Alexandria, Virginia
  • Cameron Claycomb, FBLA High School Eastern Region Vice President; Claysburg-Kimmel High School, Claysburg, Pennsylvania
  • Ashlyn Dalton, FBLA member; Baker High School, Baker City, Oregon
  • Kaelib Harp, FBLA Collegiate Vice President of Financial Development; Butler Community College, El Dorado, Kansas
  • Faizjilani Khan, FBLA Collegiate Vice President of Membership; Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey
  • Toby Neal, FBLA Collegiate National President; Stanly Community College, Albemarle, North Carolina
  • Anika Yadav, FBLA High School North Central Region Vice President; Waukee Community High School, Waukee, Iowa

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz
Future Business Leaders of America
7038604888
marylynn@fbla.org

