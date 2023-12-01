Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast December 7, 2023

Submit Release
DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 75 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before market opens that day with preliminary results for its year ended September 24, 2023.

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of Lee’s website. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

The live webcast will be accessible at lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 75 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and reach more than 31 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

