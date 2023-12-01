InnovAge Announces Acquisition of ConcertoCare’s PACE Programs

Leading provider of PACE services expands West Coast footprint

DENVER, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), completed its acquisition of two PACE programs in California from ConcertoCare today. ConcertoCare, a tech-enabled, value-based provider of at-home, comprehensive care for seniors and other adults with unmet health and social needs, operated one PACE program in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles and had a second program under development in Bakersfield as part of its ConcertoPACE service line.



“We are excited to become the new stewards of ConcertoCare’s California PACE programs. The addition of ConcertoPACE fits strongly with our multi-faceted roadmap to accelerate responsible growth while balancing our commitment to operational excellence in our existing markets,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Blair. “We look forward to deepening our presence in California and to see PACE continue as an important component of the state’s bold Master Plan for Aging which aims to ensure Californians have real solutions to help them age in place. I want to personally welcome the ConcertoPACE team members and participants to the InnovAge family.”

With the addition of the ConcertoPACE programs, InnovAge now operates 18 PACE centers in five states, with four additional PACE centers under development, including Bakersfield. Combined, the two new ConcertoPACE programs are expected to add additional capacity for approximately 750 participants at maturity. ConcertoPACE census and results are expected to be immaterial to InnovAge for the remainder of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of September 30, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,580 participants across 17 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

