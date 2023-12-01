Submit Release
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.60 per Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 22, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2023.

“We are pleased to announce a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, as we continue to be committed to providing returns to our shareholders,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. At the stock price of $49.37 per share at the close of the market on November 30, 2023, the current dividend equates to a yield of 4.86% on an annualized basis.

On October 26, 2023, Northrim reported net income of $8.4 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and $10.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 19 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka, Soldotna, Kodiak and Nome, and a loan production office in Homer, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

Contact:
Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
(907) 261-3308
Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
(907) 261-3539

