Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, held November 30th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47CpWs5

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 5th.

November 30th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Eden Research plc OTCQB: EDNSF | AIM: EDEN
BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. OTCQX: BMNR
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. OTCQB: JETMF | NEO: JET
Exro Technologies Inc. OTCQB: EXROF | TSX: EXRO
Nova Leap Health Corp. OTCQX: NVLPF | TSXV: NLH
ANGLE plc OTCQX: ANPCY | AIM: AGL
Hydreight Technologies Inc. OTCQB: HYDTF | TSXV: NURS
Heliogen, Inc. OTCQX: HLGN
Data Communications Management Corp. OTCQX: DCMDF | TSX: DCM
VersaBank Nasdaq: VBNK | TSX: VBNK

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


