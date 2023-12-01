Reframing Management for the 21st Century – The Next Management

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drucker Forum is proud to announce an ambitious five-year initiative to accelerate the shift to ‘The Next Management’ – a better understanding of how to achieve high performance in a changed world. The inflexible machine-management model we inherited from the industrial age – and that still dominates today’s business practice and education – is at odds with today’s complex and unpredictable world. It has become a roadblock to progress. To move forward, there is no choice but to rethink management from different premises.

The implications are profound, not only for business but for the public and the civil sector alike. Reframing means starting from a new place. Instead of economics, it replaces the human being at the center, underlining that people are more than rational utility maximizers just as organizations are more than a nexus of contracts – and life can’t be substituted by algorithmic transactions between predictable entities.

20th century management brought the most important improvements in human prosperity the world has known. But economies of scale and science-based innovation are not enough to create tomorrow’s very different world. Social innovation now needs to take center stage. Likewise, context and reality on the ground have to displace the standardised models of a “one-size-fits-all” template. Better understood, the complexity of institutional ecosystems punctures the hubris of imagining everything can be managed according to our will. Bureaucrats and technocrats must step to one side. Management moves from a ‘pretense of science’ to a practice and discipline in permanent beta.

The Drucker Forum is 15 this year, and the global movement for management change is already under way. Over the next five years the Forum commits to support and further its momentum in a precise and targeted way. Today we announce that “The Next Management” will be the leitmotiv guiding us towards the 20th Forum. Each Forum on the way will constitute a chapter in a book to be published at the 28th Forum. The Drucker Forum along with the Vienna Center for Management Innovation will bring to bear all of its global network of thought leaders, practitioners, consultancies, educational institutions and global professional communities to bring about this reframing of management, our unique social technology, and what makes it a vital human and social capability.

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2023, the conference will focus on its big theme- "Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity". The Drucker Forum will be held at Vienna Hofburg on 30 November and 1 December 2023. Global Peter Drucker Forum (Auf Deutsch) Das "Global Peter Drucker Forum", die weltweit führende Konferenz zu Management und Leadership, widmet sich der Managementphilosophie von Peter Drucker. Drucker, der von 1909 bis 2005 lebte, war Professor für Management, Schriftsteller und Berater und gilt gemeinhin als "Vater des modernen Managements". Das Forum findet alljährlich in Druckers Heimatstadt Wien (Österreich) statt und wird von der "Peter Drucker Society Europe" organisiert. Die erste Konferenz ging am 19. November 2009 über die Bühne, dem 100. Geburtstag von Peter Drucker. Das Thema der diesjährigen Konferenz lautet "Creative Resilience: Führen in einem Zeitalter der Diskontinuität" und findet am 30. November und 1. Dezember in der Wiener Hofburg statt.

