Reframing Management for the 21st Century – The Next Management
The Drucker Forum announces an ambitious five-year initiative to accelerate the shift to ‘The Next Management’. The initiatives aim to rethink management.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drucker Forum is proud to announce an ambitious five-year initiative to accelerate the shift to ‘The Next Management’ – a better understanding of how to achieve high performance in a changed world. The inflexible machine-management model we inherited from the industrial age – and that still dominates today’s business practice and education – is at odds with today’s complex and unpredictable world. It has become a roadblock to progress. To move forward, there is no choice but to rethink management from different premises.
The implications are profound, not only for business but for the public and the civil sector alike. Reframing means starting from a new place. Instead of economics, it replaces the human being at the center, underlining that people are more than rational utility maximizers just as organizations are more than a nexus of contracts – and life can’t be substituted by algorithmic transactions between predictable entities.
20th century management brought the most important improvements in human prosperity the world has known. But economies of scale and science-based innovation are not enough to create tomorrow’s very different world. Social innovation now needs to take center stage. Likewise, context and reality on the ground have to displace the standardised models of a “one-size-fits-all” template. Better understood, the complexity of institutional ecosystems punctures the hubris of imagining everything can be managed according to our will. Bureaucrats and technocrats must step to one side. Management moves from a ‘pretense of science’ to a practice and discipline in permanent beta.
The Drucker Forum is 15 this year, and the global movement for management change is already under way. Over the next five years the Forum commits to support and further its momentum in a precise and targeted way. Today we announce that “The Next Management” will be the leitmotiv guiding us towards the 20th Forum. Each Forum on the way will constitute a chapter in a book to be published at the 28th Forum. The Drucker Forum along with the Vienna Center for Management Innovation will bring to bear all of its global network of thought leaders, practitioners, consultancies, educational institutions and global professional communities to bring about this reframing of management, our unique social technology, and what makes it a vital human and social capability.
Other