Crafting Company Inspires Card Makers to Get Creative with Monthly Challenges

NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altenew , a leading company in the paper crafting industry, designed monthly inspiration challenges to captivate and empower paper crafters and card makers. These challenges serve as a catalyst for creativity, fostering a vibrant community of paper crafters who seek to elevate their craft.Each month, Altenew releases a new crafting challenge on its blog, featuring a stunning card created by one of its talented designers. Participants are then invited to take inspiration from the host’s card and create their own unique designs. While they can use any paper crafting product in their stash, participants are encouraged to create a project that features at least one Altenew product. The monthly challenge is open to everyone, regardless of skill level or experience.Altenew also hosts year-end card making challenges that offer even more opportunities for card makers to showcase their creativity. Aptly named, “A Year In Review,” the year-end challenge takes a look back at card inspirations from past challenges, which range from color combinations to specific techniques to design elements. Participants can choose any card inspiration from any month to spark their creativity and help them get started with their own projects.In addition to providing a platform for creativity and inspiration, Altenew's monthly card making challenges also offer participants the opportunity to win prizes. Each month, Altenew selects four winners who will receive a $30 gift certificate to the Altenew store, plus a chance to be a guest designer on future Altenew blog hops and host future Inspiration Challenges.“I love participating in Altenew’s Inspiration Challenge,” Berina, a former Inspiration Challenge winner shared. “The new color scheme each month makes me think of different ways to use my Altenew supplies. The chance of being a Guest Designer for a month for the challenge winners is such a huge perk on top of the gift card prize!”The fun thing about these crafting challenges is that the host designer takes inspiration from an original photo that they took themselves. It could be a photo of nature, home decor, architecture, tourist spots, their craft room, and even their pets! The photo provides them with the color palette and theme to create a beautiful handmade card that will then inspire crafters to play along.These cardmaking challenges, which have been around since 2014, are designed to encourage crafters to push their limits and create something truly extraordinary. It is also a great way for them to stay inspired and motivated amidst burnout and crafter’s block.Altenew's Monthly Inspiration Challenges are open to anyone who loves crafting and wants to stay inspired. To participate, simply visit the Altenew blog and follow the instructions provided.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

