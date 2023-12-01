Rail Vision Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Ra’anana, Israel, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (“Rail Vision” or the “Company”), a development stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, today announced that it has received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Rail Vision is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company was notified by Nasdaq on June 7, 2023, that its ordinary shares had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq provided a 180-calendar day period following the date of the notice to regain compliance, or until December 4, 2023. To regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. From November 15, 2023 through November 29, 2023, a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was greater than $1.00 per share.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/

