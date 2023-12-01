Lightspeed Summit: Unveiling the Future of Commerce and Innovation

Over 300 Industry Leaders, Partners, and Customers Gathered in Montreal for Lightspeed's Annual Summit

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE | TSX: LSPD) recently hosted the 2023 edition of the Lightspeed Summit, “Oxygen”. The three-day summit in Montreal, brought together over 300 industry leaders, partners, and customers. This event served as a nexus of ideas, spotlighting the current state of commerce and paving the way forward. Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who wish to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.

The summit focused on three pivotal themes: technology and innovation as cornerstones for scaling in the point of sale (POS) sector, the power of automation for enhancing efficiency and enabling a focus on unparalleled customer experiences, and the mandate for personalization in today's dynamic customer journey.

During the fireside chat Lightspeed customers Melissa Joy Manning, owner of the multi-location jewelry store of the same name, and Peter Litvinenko, Corporate Food and Beverage Director at boutique hotel chain Life House, joined Lightspeed President JD Saint-Martin on stage to share insights on business challenges, sustainability, and the transformative impact of Lightspeed's innovations on scalability. “At Life House , we have to open properties sometimes every week or two,” shared Litvinenko. “[That’s why] we need overnight shipment of hardware, we need the contracts executed quickly. We wouldn’t have been able to do this with any other provider.”

The summit was the forum to showcase the latest innovations and their impact on business growth, including Lightspeed Payments, a global payments platform, Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program to support customer growth, and Advanced Insights, empowering restaurateurs and retailers worldwide to drive decisions using bespoke data about their business.

In closing, Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet emphasized the Company's commitment to excellence, thanking customers and partners for their contributions. Lightspeed expresses gratitude to all of its Lightspeed Summit sponsors for their support: Omniboost , Star , Deliverect , eCard Systems , Plastic Printers , QuoteMachine , 7Shifts , Codat , Davo by Avalara , Discover Global Network , Ilglu , LINK , MarketMan , Mr. Yum and Otter .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

