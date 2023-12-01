Navigator System Launched at Fifth Pacific Invasives Learning Network Meeting, Improves Access and Coordination to Regional Invasive Species Management Services

22 November 2023, Apia, Samoa - In a significant step toward enhancing regional coordination in invasive species management, the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) Navigator System was launched and celebrated on 16 November in Apia by the Pacific Invasive Learning Network (PILN) Meeting.

The Navigator System, a user-friendly online platform redefines how Pacific countries and territories engage with PRISMSS for assistance in managing invasive species. The ground-breaking tool streamlines requests for assistance, stores country information and PRISMSS programme information such as national capability records, and national invasive species indicators. The PRISMSS Navigator coordinates both national and regional information to serve Members and potential donors.

SPREP GEF6 Regional Invasive Species Coordinator, Mr Josef Pisi, led a workshop during the fifth PILN Meeting held last week, guiding PILN members through a practical exercise to familiarise themselves with the Navigator. Members actively participated in the exercise, showcasing its utility, particularly in facilitating requests for countries and securing assistance for their initiatives.

Mr. Pisi highlighted the Navigator’s cost-effectiveness and time efficiency, emphasising its role in gaining assistance, complementing on-site consultations by PRISMSS Programme technical partners.

“The Navigator is a game changer not only for PILN members but for any Pacific country or territory seeking support in invasive species management” he said. “It offers a structured and accessible way for SPREP members and Pacific people to engage with PRISMSS, eliminating the confusion of knowing whom to approach. Additionally, the Navigator is a cost-effective and time-saving solution, significantly reducing the need for travel and potentially replacing on-site consultations by PRISMSS Program technical partners.”

Countries and territories are now able to submit a request for any of the PRISMSS services such as technical advice, capacity building, operational support or full project development. The request is received by PRISMSS and forwarded to the relevant PRISMSS Programme partner for assessment, development and potential funding.

“During the practical exercise, PILN members inquired about necessary documents” said Mr Pisi. “It’s important to emphasise that well-documented requests should include supporting documents such as a National or Territory Invasive Species Strategy and Action Plans (NISSAP) or relevant studies and surveys. This will help to understand the request and strengthen our case when applying for funding for PRISMSS activities. The Navigator guides countries through this process efficiently."

Developed over two years with the SPREP Invasive Species Adviser, Mr. David Moverley, and Mr. Pisi spearheading the design process. The Navigator system was able to go from concept to creation with funding support from the New Zealand Government funded Managing Invasive Species for Climate Change Adaptation in the Pacific (MISCCAP) project and the technical input of PRISMSS partners.

For more information about the Navigator System and PRISMSS, please contact [email protected] or visit SPREP Invasive Species webpage.

