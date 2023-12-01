President’s Japan visit yields comprehensive outcomes: Foreign minister

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng's freshly-concluded visit to Japan has reaped significant and comprehensive achievements, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn told the press.

The President and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on the evening of November 30, concluding their four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

Sơn stressed that the Japan visit, the first by Thưởng in his capacity as head of state, demonstrates the thriving relations between the two countries, and called it a hallmark in a series of some 500 events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

The joint statement issued on the elevation of the relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” was a highlight of the visit, he said.

The upgrade reflects the high political trust and maturity of the Việt Nam-Japan relations, and opens up a new period of more substantive and effective development cooperation in all fields, for the sake of the two peoples, and for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world.

The official said the two sides reached high consensus on major orientations for the bilateral ties, emphasising that President Thưởng and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio had an in-depth discussion during which they agreed on specific measures to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including strengthening all-level exchanges and contacts, further deepening cooperation in economy, trade, investment, official development assistance (ODA) and labour, strengthening collaboration in national defence and security, and expanding cooperation in such new spheres as emission reduction, clean energy, digital transformation and green transition.

The two countries will also step up people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities, and enhance coordination in regional and international issues of shared concern.

Japan reiterated its support for Việt Nam to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027 and its willingness to coordinate with the Southeast Asian nation to successfully organise this event, Son said.

On this occasion, the two sides signed five cooperation documents covering energy transition, health care, and the improvement of law enforcement capacity at sea, space technology and cultural heritage.

The minister stressed that the nearly 40 activities within the visit reflect the high trust and closeness between the leaders, peoples and localities of the two countries.

Another highlight of the visit was the President’s delivering a speech at the National Diet of Japan, in which he sent out a message to all Japanese leaders and public on an innovative, open, peace-loving Việt Nam that aspires for development; its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and being a friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community; and its wish to foster cooperation with Japan, Minister Sơn went on.

The official expressed his belief that Thưởng's visit to Fukuoka prefecture will create new momentum for cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Kyushu region.

The minister suggested the two countries focus on implementing the comprehensive partnership with priority given to raising political trust, which can be achieved by maintaining annual high-level exchanges and contacts in many flexible forms and on all the Party, State, Government and National Assembly channels.

They should put forth orientations for cooperation in specific fields such as fostering economic links; expanding collaboration in emerging areas like semiconductors, innovation, technology transfer, digital transformation and green transition; and intensifying human resources connections, and promoting people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities.

Sơn also proposed Việt Nam and Japan maintain their close coordination at regional and international organisations and forums, including the United Nations, ASEAN, Mekong and APEC.

The minister expressed his belief that with the comprehensive strategic partnership framework, the Việt Nam-Japan relations will develop strongly and practically in all spheres, especially in these priority realms. — VNS