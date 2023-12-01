EMI Shielding Market Size to Surpass USD 8.12 Billion by 2029, at a 3.23% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

EMI Shielding Market

EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market 2023, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2029

EMI shielding market is flourishing, propelled by increasing electronic device complexity, and rising demand for reliable interference protection, signifying a robust and evolving industry growth.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market by Material (EMI shielding tapes & laminates, Conductive coatings & paints, Metal shielding, Conductive polymers, EMI/EMC filters) Method (Radiation, Conduction) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global EMI shielding market is expected to grow at a 3.23% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 8.12 billion by 2029 from USD 6.1 billion in 2020.

Growing industrialization and increasing demand for consumer electronics has driven the demand for EMI shielding. Also, the stringent government regulations in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive and telecom, and incrasing investments by the manufacturers for expansion are fueling the industry growth.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, PPG Industries Inc has announced the successful conclusion of a USD 2.7 million project, expanding its powder coatings plant in Sumaré, Brazil. This expansion has boosted the facility's production capacity by 40%.

In September 2023, Henkel introduces the multifunctional EMI thermal gap pad without silicone. The Bergquist Gap Pad TGP EMI4000 is a silicone-free substance that combines high thermal conductivity (4W/mK) with EMI shielding capabilities, effective up to 77 GHz frequencies.

In May 2023, PPG Industries Inc. has unveiled a USD 44 million investment plan aimed at enhancing five powder coating manufacturing facilities across the United States and Latin America. These initiatives are a core component of PPG's strategic objectives to broaden its portfolio of powder coatings and amplify worldwide production capacity to cater to the increasing customer demand for environmentally sustainable products.

In April 2023, Nolato AB has announced that it is in the process of acquiring P&P Technology, a company based in the UK. P&P Technology, specializes in delivering electronic shielding solutions for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), using both components and materials. This acquisition will afford Nolato AB additional production capabilities, an extended customer portfolio, and a more robust market presence in the UK

EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding industry are

PPG Industries, Parker-Hannifin, 3M, Henkel, Laird Performance Materials, RTP Company, Schaffner, Tech-Etch, and others.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

The EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10596/emi-shielding-market/

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) Shielding market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

The growing electronics manufacturing sector in India is expected to propel the EMI shielding market there, which is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the projected decade. Production of electronic gadgets, including consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, and Internet of Things devices, has increased dramatically in India. The need for EMI shielding solutions to insulate these devices from electromagnetic interference has significantly increased as a result of this boom. The introduction of 4G and 5G networks, along with the exponential expansion of the Indian telecom industry, have increased demand for EMI shielding products.

