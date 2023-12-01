E-Bike Market Size to Surpass USD 109.88 Billion by 2029, at a 11.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

E-Bike Market

E-Bike Market 2023, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2029

E-Bike market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by growing environmental awareness, increasing urbanization, and marking a significant and evolving trend in personal transportation.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the E-Bike Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II & III), Battery Type (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed, Component and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global e-bike market is expected to grow at 11.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 109.88 billion by 2029 from USD 42.26 billion in 2020.

An electric bike is a bicycle that has a motor and batteries that can be recharged to help the rider and reduce part of the strain of pedaling. Compared to traditional bicycles, e-bikes allow users to ride farther and more frequently without becoming weary. They are less expensive than driving a car and a better option for those with restricted mobility. Electronic bicycles are becoming more and more popular as an economical, environmentally responsible, and practical mode of transportation because of their lightweight motors, rapidly rechargeable batteries, and improved bicycle components.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of E-Bike Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/8988/e-bike-market/#request-a-sample

Note – This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work.

✔ Table of Contents The study’s depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report’s structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy’ research methodology

Industry Development:

December 2022: Hero Motors and Yamaha Motor Co. signed an agreement to create a 'Global E-Cycle Drive Unit company' at Hero E-Cycle Valley in Ludhiana. The 100-acre Hero E-Cycle Valley currently manufactures both conventional and electric cycles for Global Cycle OEMs, along with cycle components such as alloy rims, aluminum frames, and handlebars. It will also manufacture HYM Drive Systems, with a million units capacity annually.

October 2022: Hero Lectro, the e-cycle division of Hero Cycles Ltd., introduced two new e-cycle models, the H3 and H5, in India. The new e-cycles provide first-in-segment features for the Indian market, including a smart LED display and a high torque 250W BLDC rear hub motor. It is capable of achieving a max speed of 25 km/h. Additionally, an IP67 Li-ion 5.8Ah in tube battery can provide a full charge in 4 hours with a range of up to 30 km on a single charge.

E-Bike Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the E-Bike industry are

Accell Group N.V., Pon.Bike, Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Corporation, Trek Bikes, and Riese & Muller.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The E-Bike Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

The E-Bike Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the E-Bike market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

E-Bike Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | E-Bike Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/8988/e-bike-market/

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the E-Bike, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key E-Bike dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced E-Bike report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The E-Bike market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

China accounted for the majority of the e-bike market share, while Asia Pacific as a whole dominated the worldwide market. The market dominance in this region is attributed to various factors, including the extensive bicycle infrastructure found in both developed and developing countries such as China, India, and Japan; high levels of vehicular and public transit congestion; and the increasingly strict emission regulations for gasoline motorcycles.

It is anticipated that Europe would increase significantly in the upcoming years. In July 2021, the European Union's Heinrich-Boll-Stiftung released the European Mobility Atlas's second edition. The survey states that 23 of the 27 EU member countries have active e-bike manufacturers and parts industries. Approximately 900 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) have invested over USD 1.09 billion in research and development, and they directly and indirectly employ almost 120,000 people. As to the estimate, over 13.5 million electric bikes are anticipated to be marketed in the EU by 2029, with 60% of those bikes being built in the continent.

North America is anticipated to grow well during the projection period as well. The percentage of e-bikes deployed by bike-share programs rose from 28% in 2019 to 44% in 2020, according to NABSA. Numerous cities have reduced speed restrictions, blocked off portions of their roadways to vehicles, and constructed lanes just for two-wheelers, including Washington, D.C., New York, and San Francisco. These elements are said to have increased the use of e-bikes in this area.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on E-Bike Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the E-Bike Market?

What are the opportunities in E-Bike Market?

What is the forecast period of the E-Bike Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Panoramic Sunroof Market by Material Type (Glass and Fiber), Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15595/panoramic-sunroof-market/

PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)) Range (Short, Long) Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15647/pemfc-and-fuel-cell-electric-vehicle-market/

Portable Electric Vehicle Charger Market by Type (AC, DC), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15734/portable-electric-vehicle-charger-market/

Aerospace Robotics Market by Application (Material Handling, Surface Treatment, Composites Applications, Assembly), by Robot Type (Articulated, Linear, Parallel, SCARA), by Technology (Conventional, Collaborative), By Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Region, Global Trends and Forecast From 2022 To 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16247/aerospace-robotics-market/

Electric Jet Ski Market By Product Type (Stand-Up Electric Jet Skis And Sit-Down Electric Jet Skis), By Battery Type (Lead-Acid Batteries, Lithium-Ion Batteries, And Others), By End-Use (Commercial And Personal Use) And Region, Global Trends And Forecast From 2022 To 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15942/electric-jet-ski-truck-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/