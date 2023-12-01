Industry 4.0 & Smart Manufacturing is Pushing the Growth of the Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market; says TNR
Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 8.23 Bn by 2031, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 6.3% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial wireless transmitters facilitate wireless data transmission in industrial settings. They link sensors, instruments, and control systems without physical wiring, offering remote monitoring and control. These devices are vital for enhancing efficiency and safety, especially in inaccessible or challenging industrial environments.
Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Growth Drivers
Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing: Industry 4.0, characterized by the integration of digital technologies into manufacturing processes, is a major driver in the industrial wireless transmitters market. This ongoing trend involves deploying wireless transmitters to create interconnected, data-rich environments. Smart manufacturing relies on real-time data transmission for tasks like predictive maintenance, quality control, and process optimization. The demand for wireless transmitters is surging as industries prioritize the transition to smarter, data-driven production, aiming to improve efficiency and competitiveness.
Environmental and Regulatory Compliance: The emphasis on environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance is driving the adoption of industrial wireless transmitters market. Stringent environmental regulations and emission control standards, especially in industries like oil and gas, are pushing companies to monitor and report data more accurately. Wireless transmitters enable continuous environmental monitoring and emissions control, helping industries adhere to legal requirements. For instance, the EPA mandates real-time emissions monitoring in the US. The ongoing trend is for companies to invest in wireless transmitter solutions to ensure compliance, avoid penalties, and uphold environmentally responsible operations.
Which Type Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in the upcoming Years?
Pressure transmitters segment is one of the earliest and most widely used industrial wireless transmitters and had the highest share in the global industrial wireless transmitters market due to their extensive use across various industries. These transmitters play a pivotal role in monitoring and controlling critical processes, ensuring safety and efficiency. With applications ranging from oil and gas to manufacturing, their versatility and reliability are evident. Pressure measurement remains a fundamental parameter in industrial operations, reflecting the continued dominance of pressure transmitters. Industries rely on them for precise and real-time pressure data, making them indispensable within the Industrial Wireless Transmitters landscape.
Based on the End User Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market during the Forecast Period?
Energy and power segment in the end user category is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global industrial wireless transmitters market during the forecast period, fueled by the ever-increasing demand for efficient energy management. According to the study, global energy consumption continues to rise. To optimize energy usage, industries are deploying wireless transmitters for real-time monitoring of power generation, distribution, and consumption. These transmitters aid in identifying energy inefficiencies, reducing downtime, and ensuring grid reliability. As sustainability gains prominence, the energy and power sector's reliance on wireless transmitters for smart grid solutions and efficient energy management positions it as a standout growth segment within the Industrial Wireless Transmitters market.
Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in 2022?
North America region had the highest share in the industrial wireless transmitters market in 2022 due to its strong industrial base and commitment to technological advancements. The region hosts a thriving manufacturing sector with $2.33 trillion in value-added manufacturing in 2020. North American industries are at the forefront of adopting wireless transmitters for automation, process control, and remote monitoring, driven by the need for efficiency and competitiveness. These factors underscore North America's dominance in the Industrial Wireless Transmitters market, emphasizing its technological leadership and industrial prowess.
Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Players
Some of the key market participants operating in the global industrial wireless transmitters market are
o ADCON
o Ascom
o Emerson Electric Co.
o Honeywell International Inc.
o Inovonics Wireless Corporation
o Keri Systems
o OleumTech
o Phoenix Contact
o Rohde & Schwarz
o Schneider Electric
o Siemens
o Other market participants
Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
By Type
o General Purpose
o Level Transmitters
o Pressure Transmitters
o Temperature Transmitters
o Flow Transmitters
o Other Types
By End User
o Energy and Power
o Food and Agriculture
o Industrial Automation
o Water and Waste Water Treatment
o Other End-Users
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
