No embecta-made syringes impacted by FDA safety communication

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company, today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Safety Communication on evaluation of certain plastic syringes:

“embecta, the world’s largest manufacturer of plastic insulin syringes, manufactures all of our syringes distributed worldwide at our facility in Holdrege, Nebraska,” said Shaun Curtis, SVP, Global Manufacturing & Supply Chain. “The safety notice issued by the FDA on November 30, 2023, only applies to plastic syringes made in China, and therefore has no impact on the ongoing production or sale of any embecta syringe products.”

“In the coming year, embecta will mark 100 years since our predecessors developed the world’s first syringe dedicated to insulin delivery, and we are proud of our rich heritage of quality, reliability, and innovation that we have earned in the years since. Our skilled workforce in Nebraska, with its unmatched expertise in high volume syringe manufacturing, is prepared to support any healthcare customers who may be affected by the FDA’s safety communication.”

About embecta 
embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe.

Contacts:

Media   Investors
Christian Glazar   Pravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications   VP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922   551-264-6547
Contact Media Relations   Contact IR


No embecta-made syringes impacted by FDA safety communication

