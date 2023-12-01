Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Expected to Reach USD 19.31 Bn by 2031, with 21.1% CAGR by 2031: states TNR
Rising Demand for Interactive and Personalized Shopping Experience is Driving the Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Introduction
Virtual fitting rooms are a technology-driven solution that allows customers to try on clothes and accessories virtually using augmented reality (AR) or other digital tools. These virtual fitting rooms aim to enhance the online shopping experience by providing a more accurate representation of how an item of clothing or accessory would look on the customer without physically trying it on.
Virtual fitting rooms have the potential to revolutionize the online shopping experience by addressing some of the longstanding challenges associated with buying clothes online. However, the technology is still evolving, and its widespread adoption will bolster the growth of the global virtual fitting rooms market.
Trends in the Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market
Merchants are looking for methods to gamify, personalise, and provide memorable buying experiences. Retailers are using virtual mirrors in their physical stores as it was estimated that 65% of visitors are more inclined to make an order after engaging with a product in AR, according to a survey. Furthermore, customers' shopping perspectives are shifting, with more than half of all women and men no longer feeling secure putting on items in fitting rooms, at 65% and 54%, respectively.
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, shops adopted numerous safety precautions and turned to virtual dressing rooms to replace the conventional fitting room experience. While security concerns tend to have subsided, with retail sales increasing in early 2022, desire for these high-tech features continues. According to a survey, over 70 percent of millennial consumers want virtual trial features in stores, with virtual fitting room technology among the advances most likely to drive in-store sales conversions while two-thirds of Gen Z buyers want to use their smartphones at various points all through their in-store shopping experience. Thus with the shift in the consumer buying patterns the global virtual fitting rooms market will tremendously grow during the forecast period.
Key Industry Insights & Findings: Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market
• In-store virtual fitting rooms had the highest share in the global virtual fitting rooms market in 2022. Brick and mortar stores have been using innovative systems to attract windows shoppers and passersby with its store-front display. In order to improve the consumer experience, apparel companies are integrating virtual fitting software into their e-commerce platform or in-store kiosks. In-store, brands are using magic mirrors, also known as digital or smart mirrors as a virtual fitting room. Makeup companies are particularly interested of magic mirrors. For example, magic mirrors are a permanent feature in a handful of Charlotte Tilbury locations, allowing shoppers to try on 10 various makeup looks to see how they'd appear with a certain lipstick or foundation.
• Some fashion businesses, technology companies, and even social media platforms are collaborating to provide integrated virtual fitting room experiences. Zeekit has created technology that allows buyers to virtually try on clothes before purchasing them in partnership with merchants such as ASOS and Adidas. Zeekit creates a virtual body model based on a customer's images and measurements, which they may then dress.
• Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the virtual fitting rooms market. Many Asian countries, such as China, South Korea, and India, have experienced significant growth in e-commerce. As consumers increasingly turn to online shopping, the demand virtual fitting rooms, has also risen. Retailers and tech companies in Asia have been partnering to develop and implement virtual fitting room solutions. Some established e-commerce platforms and startups have invested in creating sophisticated AR and AI-powered virtual try-on experiences. For example, it gained popularity in Asia after Indian optical shop Lenskart launched an online fitting room with eyeglass frames.
Key Developments in the Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market
In April 2023, Zalando has launched a virtual fitting room trial programme for millions of clients across all countries. A specific campaign setting lets clients to build a 3D avatar at the Zalando fashion store by inputting their height, weight, and gender to see how jeans would fit them on a virtual avatar.
In June 2022, Perfitly announced a collaboration with To Act Brand, a plus-size women's fashion business established in Germany and the United Kingdom. To Act Brand will implement Perfitly's cutting-edge virtual fitting technology, including size suggestions and visualisations, into its e-commerce channel as part of the agreement, allowing the brand to better connect customers.
In July 2022, Hugo Boss introduced Reactive Reality's virtual dressing room technology across its websites in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Hugo Boss clients can now design personalised mannequins that match their precise body proportions through the integration of Reactive Reality's AR-based product PICTOFiT.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape for global virtual fitting rooms market is dynamic and varies across regions and industries. The adoption of virtual fitting room technology is driven by factors such as the industry's willingness to embrace innovation, customer demand for enhanced online shopping experiences, and advancements in AR and AI technologies.
Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market Segmentation
Offerings
o Hardware
o Prefabricated
o Customized
o Software
o Integrated
o Standalone
o Services
By Application
o Apparel
o Eyewear
o Jewelry and Watches
o Makeup
o Footwear
o Others
By End Users
o Brick and Mortar Stores
o Virtual Stores
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
List of Key Players in the Global Virtual Fitting Rooms Market
• 3DLOOK INC.
• AstraFit
• FXGear Inc
• Mad Street Den Inc. (Vue.ai)
• Magic Mirror
• Perfitly
• RoboSize LTD.
• SenseMi DMCC – VIUBOX
• Sizebay
• Style.me
• TEXEL
• triMirror
• True Fit Corporation
• VIRTUAL ON LTD
• Zugara, Inc
• Other market participants
