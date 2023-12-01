Energy Security & Diversification to Propel the Global Coal Gasification Market Demand; says TNR
Global Coal Gasification Market to reach Valuation of US$ 544.2 Bn by 2031, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 11.2% During 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coal Gasification is a chemical process that transforms coal into a gas mixture called syngas. It involves heating coal in a controlled environment with oxygen and steam, breaking it down into hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and other gases. Syngas is versatile and used for power generation, fuel, and industrial applications.
Global Coal Gasification Market Growth Drivers
Energy Security and Diversification: Energy security is currently a major driver in the Coal Gasification market. Countries seek to reduce their reliance on imported energy sources by utilizing domestic coal reserves efficiently. For instance, China, the world's largest coal consumer, has been actively investing in coal gasification to enhance energy security. As of 2022, China had more than 50 coal-to-chemical projects in operation or under development, emphasizing the strategic importance of coal gasification in securing a stable energy supply.
Chemical Industry Growth: The chemical industry's expansion is driving the adoption of coal gasification for feedstock production. As the demand for chemicals continues to rise, particularly in emerging economies, coal-derived syngas is increasingly utilized to manufacture various chemical products. For instance, in India, coal gasification is gaining momentum to produce chemicals like methanol, ammonia, and fertilizers. This trend reflects the versatility of coal gasification in supporting the growth of downstream industries and diversifying the application of coal resources.
Which Gasifier Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Coal Gasification Market in the Upcoming Years?
The entrained flow gasification segment dominated the global coal gasification market by gasifier in 2022. This technology boasts a superior ability to convert coal into syngas with low impurities and high hydrogen content. Notably, as of 2022, entrained flow gasifiers accounted for the majority of large-scale coal gasification projects worldwide. Their prominence is further reinforced by their suitability for carbon capture and utilization (CCU) processes, aligning with the global push for cleaner energy. The dominance of entrained flow gasification underscores its pivotal role in facilitating sustainable coal utilization and advancing clean energy solutions while meeting stringent environmental standards.
Based on the Application Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Coal Gasification Market during the Forecast Period?
Among applications, the hydrogen generation segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global coal gasification market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. Coal gasification is increasingly used to produce hydrogen, especially with the focus on green and blue hydrogen production. As of 2022, several projects were underway to harness coal gasification for hydrogen, notably in countries like China and Australia. This surge is aligned with global efforts to decarbonize industries, including transportation and energy, where hydrogen plays a pivotal role. Coal gasification's contribution to hydrogen generation positions it as a key player in the transition to a sustainable energy landscape.
Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Coal Gasification Market in 2022?
Asia Pacific dominated the coal gasification market in 2022. The region is home to a substantial share of the world's coal reserves, making it a natural choice for coal-based technologies. Additionally, as of 2022, it accounted for a significant portion of global coal consumption, particularly in countries like China and India. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to increasing energy demand, and coal gasification offers an efficient means to meet these needs while addressing environmental concerns. Furthermore, government initiatives in the region, such as China's push for cleaner coal utilization, have accelerated the adoption of coal gasification technologies, solidifying Asia Pacific's leadership in this market.
Global Coal Gasification Market Key Players
o Air Liquide Engineering & Construction
o Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
o ANDRITZ
o Dakota Gasification Company
o McDermott
o MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
o Sasol
o SEDIN Engineering Co., Ltd.
o Shell International B.V.
o thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH
o Other market participants
Global Coal Gasification Market
By Gasifier
o Fixed Bed
o Fluidized Bed
o Entrained Flow
By Application
o Fertilizers
o Electricity Generation
o Chemicals
o Hydrogen Generation
o Steel Production
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
