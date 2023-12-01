Rising Interest in Precision Medicine to Propel the Growth of the Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market; says TNR
Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market to Cross the Mark of US$ 19.78 Bn by 2031; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 10.5% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADME toxicology testing evaluates how drugs or compounds interact within the body, focusing on their absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination (ADME) properties. This comprehensive assessment aids in understanding a substance's safety profile, identifying potential toxic effects, and guiding decisions in drug development and regulatory approval to ensure safe and effective pharmaceuticals and chemicals.
Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Growth Stimulators
Rising Interest in Precision Medicine: The ADME toxicology testing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing interest in precision medicine. In recent years, the focus on tailoring medical treatments to individual patients' genetic makeup and responses has gained momentum. ADME testing plays a crucial role in identifying how specific individuals metabolize drugs and responds to treatments differently. This approach is especially relevant in oncology, where targeted therapies are becoming more prevalent. The current trend reflects the demand for ADME testing to guide personalized treatment decisions, improving drug efficacy and minimizing adverse reactions.
Expanding Use in Cosmetics and Chemical Industries: Another driver in the ADME toxicology testing market is its expanding application beyond pharmaceuticals. Industries like cosmetics and chemicals are increasingly recognizing the importance of safety and toxicological assessments. For instance, in recent years, the cosmetics industry has seen a surge in demand for ADME testing to ensure product safety and regulatory compliance. Similarly, chemical companies are using ADME testing to assess the potential toxicity of new chemicals. This diversification in application areas demonstrates the growing significance of ADME Toxicology testing across various sectors beyond pharmaceuticals.
Which Technology Will Have the Highest Share in the Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market in the Upcoming Years?
The cell culture segment dominated the global ADME toxicology testing market by type in 2022. In recent years, it has been widely adopted for studying the interactions between drugs and human cells, providing crucial insights into drug metabolism, toxicity, and pharmacokinetics. For instance, in 2020, cell culture systems were instrumental in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting their significance in drug discovery and development. With increasing research in precision medicine and personalized treatments, cell culture-based ADME testing remains a cornerstone, enabling the
pharmaceutical industry to enhance drug development processes and ensure the safety of new therapeutics.
Based on the Application Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market during the Forecast Period?
Among applications, the neurotoxicity segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global ADME toxicology testing market during the forecast period due to heightened concerns about the effects of chemicals and drugs on the nervous system. In recent years, there has been a surge in research related to neurodegenerative diseases and the neurotoxicity of pharmaceuticals, particularly as the global population ages. For instance, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease research rely heavily on neurotoxicity testing. The current trend reflects the growing importance of understanding how substances impact the nervous system, as neurological disorders continue to pose significant health challenges, necessitating comprehensive neurotoxicity assessments to advance drug safety and therapeutic development.
Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the ADME Toxicology Testing Market in 2022?
North America dominated the ADME toxicology testing market in 2022. This is attributed to its robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, backed by substantial research investments. The US, in particular, is a leader in drug development, accounting for a significant share of the global pharmaceutical market. In recent years, the U.S. FDA has been actively approving new drugs at a high rate, emphasizing rigorous safety assessments. This reinforces the pivotal role of ADME toxicology testing in ensuring drug safety and efficacy. Additionally, North America's well-defined regulatory framework and advanced healthcare infrastructure further solidify its leadership in this critical facet of the pharmaceutical sector.
Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Companies
Some of the key market participants operating in the global ADME toxicology testing market are
o Agilent Technologies, Inc.
o Beckman Coulter, Inc.
o Catalent, Inc
o Charles River Laboratories
o Curia Global, Inc.
o Dassault Systemes
o Eurofins Discovery
o Labcorp Drug Development
o Promega Corporation
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Other market participants
Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market
By Technology
o Cell Culture
o High Throughput
o Molecular Imaging
o OMICS Technology
By Application
o Systemic Toxicity
o Renal Toxicity
o Hepatotoxicity
o Neurotoxicity
o Other Toxicities
By Method
o Cellular Assay
o Biochemical Assay
o In-Silica
o Ex-vivo
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
