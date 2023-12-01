Rise in Cell & Gene Therapies to Contribute for Tremendous Growth of the Global Cell Line Development Market; says TNR
Global Cell Line Development Market to Record US$ 10.37 Bn by 2031; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 9.5% during 2023 – 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell line development is a crucial step in biotechnology, where specific cells are carefully chosen and cultivated to create consistent and reliable cell lines. This process is essential for various purposes like drug development and research, ensuring that the chosen cells can be consistently grown and maintained under controlled conditions for experimentation or large-scale production.
Global Cell Line Development Market Growth Drivers
Rise in Cell and Gene Therapies: A significant driver in the cell line development market is the increasing focus on cell and gene therapies. These innovative treatments have gained momentum, with more than 2,900 clinical trials for gene therapies worldwide. Cell lines play a pivotal role in producing therapeutic vectors and modified cells. The escalating adoption of cell and gene therapies necessitates the development of specialized cell lines tailored to each therapy's requirements. This demand fosters continuous innovation and investment in cell line development technologies to support the burgeoning field of regenerative medicine.
Stricter Regulatory Requirements: Stringent regulatory standards are driving the cell line development market. Regulatory bodies, like the FDA and EMA, are imposing rigorous quality and safety criteria on biopharmaceutical production. For instance, the FDA emphasizes demonstrating clonality to ensure genetic stability. Consequently, companies invest significantly in robust cell line development processes and documentation to comply with these standards. The need to adhere to these evolving regulations prompts the development and adoption of advanced technologies and methodologies, elevating the importance of cell line development in the biopharmaceutical industry.
Which Product Will Have the Highest Share in the Global Cell Line Development Market in the Upcoming Years?
The reagents and media segment dominated the global cell line development market by type in 2022. The dominance is attributed to its pivotal role in cell culture and maintenance. These essential components provide the necessary nutrients and environment for cell growth and are indispensable in biopharmaceutical research and production. The segment's prominence is reinforced by the sheer volume of cell culture conducted worldwide. With millions of cell culture experiments occurring annually, the demand for reagents and media remains consistently high. Furthermore, advancements in cell culture techniques and increasing applications in areas like regenerative medicine continue to drive growth, cementing the enduring significance of this segment in the industry.
Based on the Source Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Cell Line Development Market during the Forecast Period?
The non-mammalian cell line segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global cell line development market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for alternatives to mammalian cells in biopharmaceutical production. Insect cell lines, yeast, and bacterial cells are gaining prominence due to their unique advantages. For example, insect cell lines are used extensively in producing vaccines, while yeast and bacterial cells are preferred for certain protein expression applications. Their rapid growth is fueled by their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and the ability to produce specific biomolecules efficiently. As of 2022, their adoption had seen a notable increase, reflecting the industry's ongoing quest for diverse and efficient cell line platforms to meet evolving biopharmaceutical needs.
Based on Regions, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Cell Line Development Market in 2022?
North America dominated the cell line development market in 2022. The region consistently leads in research and development investment, with the US alone contributing nearly half of the world's biopharmaceutical R&D spending in 2021. It houses a dense network of biotechnology and pharmaceutical giants, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Amgen, which heavily rely on advanced cell line development. Moreover, North America boasts a highly skilled workforce specialized in biopharmaceuticals, ensuring continuous innovation. Its stringent yet well-defined regulatory framework, exemplified by the FDA, bolsters product quality and safety, further cementing the region's leadership in this critical facet of the biopharmaceutical industry.
Global Cell Line Development Market Players
Some of the key companies operating in the global cell line development market are listed below:
o Advanced Instruments
o Berkeley Lights
o Corning Incorporated
o Creative BioLabs
o DH Life Sciences, LLC
o Lonza
o Merck KGaA
o Sartorius AG
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o WuXi Biologics
o Other market participants
Global Cell Line Development Market
By Offerings
o Reagents and Media
o Equipment
Automated Systems
Centrifuges
Bioreactors
Storage Equipment
Others
o Accessories and Consumables
o Services
By Source
o Mammalian Cell Line
o Non-mammalian Cell Line
Insects
Amphibians
By Type of Cell Lines
o Recombinant Cell Lines
o Hybridomas
o Continuous Cell Lines
o Primary Cell Lines
By Application
o Bioproduction
o Drug Discovery
o Toxicity Testing
o Tissue Engineering
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
