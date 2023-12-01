Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 3-month unaudited results of AB Linas Agro Group for the financial year 2023/2024

On 1 December 2023, AB Linas Agro Group held a webinar and the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 3 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.



A recording of the webinar can be viewed on Nasdaq's Youtube account.



Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar.







