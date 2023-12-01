Gas Compressors Market Sets New Record, Projected at USD 8.42 Billion By 2030 at 3% CAGR: Exactitude Consultancy

Gas Compressors Market

Gas Compressors Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2030

Gas Compressors market surges with growing demand for efficient gas handling, driven by industrial expansion, energy infrastructure, and environmental initiatives globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

The global gas compressors market is expected to grow at 3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 8.42 billion by 2030 from USD 6.45 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco Ab, Bauer Compressors Inc., Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Gardner Denver Inc., General Electric Company, HMS Group, Howden Group Ltd, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Siemens AG

Recent Development:

In 2021, Atlas Copco has acquired the operating assets of MidState Air Compressor.

In 2020, Siemens Energy has delivered 21 high-efficiency

compressors. This product is delivered for the expansion of the Marjan oil and gas field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). 21 high-efficiency compressors are utilized in many gas treatment plant compression services, such as high pressure (HP) and high-high pressure (HHP) injection, sales gas, refrigerant, and sour off-gas.

Gas Compressors Market Segmentation:

Global Gas Compressors Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Positive Displacement

Dynamic Displacement

Lithium-Based Battery

Global Gas Compressors Market by End Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Oil and Gas

Power Sector

Petrochemical and Chemical Industries

Other End-User Industries

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Gains will be driven by ongoing industrialization, an increasing population, expanding foreign investment funding, surging per capita income, and growing adoption of gas compressors in this region. Growth in the chemical industry in the US and large number of power generation units in the North America region are predicted to enhance the growth of global gas compressors market during the forecast period. South Asia and Europe are also anticipated to account for prominent share in the global gas compressors market by virtue of growing industrial and commercial spaces.

