Offshore Decommissioning Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%

Offshore Decommissioning Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Offshore Decommissioning Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2030

Offshore Decommissioning market rises as aging oil and gas infrastructure prompts increased demand for safe and environmentally responsible decommissioning solutions globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Offshore Decommissioning “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The global offshore decommissioning market is expected to grow at more than 7.6% CAGR from 2023 To 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 8.30 billion by 2030 from a little above USD 4.8 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Heerema Marine Contractors, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V., Petrofac, Oceaneering International, Baker Hughes Company, Halliburton, and Schlumberger

Industry News:

In July, 2022 – Aibel has contracted Heerema Marine Contractors to transport and install two offshore converter stations (OCS) for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm. The Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm will be capable of generating up to 2.852 GW of green energy, enough to meet the average daily needs of over 3 million UK homes.

In 1 July 2022 – Boskalis increases its presence in the united states with the opening of a new offshore renewables office in providence, rhode island.

Offshore Decommissioning Market Segmentation:

Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service Type, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Well Plugging & Abandonment

Platform Removal

Conductor Removal

Offshore Decommissioning Market by Depth, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Offshore Decommissioning Market by Structure, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Topside

Substructure

Offshore Decommissioning Market by Removal, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Leave In Place

Partial

Complete

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The European market led the offshore decommissioning industry, with the largest market share during the forecast period In Europe, over 950,000 tons of topsides are scheduled for removal across the North Sea, out of which more than 605,000 tons will be from UKCS. The UK is expected to spend about EUR 15.3 billion on decommissioning, over the next ten years. Approximately, 2,400 wells are expected to be decommissioned across the whole North Sea and West of the Shetland region, by 2030. The market in North America will also play an important role in driving demand for offshore decommissioning.

At the end of the Offshore Decommissioning Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

