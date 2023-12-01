PHILIPPINES, December 1 - Press Release

December 1, 2023 Gatchalian files 'Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers' To address new and persisting challenges that public school teachers face because of the education sector's volatility and complexity, Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill which seeks to amend the 57-year old Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). The 'Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers' (Senate Bill No. 2493) introduces substantial amendments to ensure that the rights and welfare of public school teachers are protected, respected, and realized. These amendments include: the grant of calamity leave, educational benefits, and longevity pay; the circumstances and conditions on the grant of special hardship allowance; enrichment of the criteria for salaries; and the protection of teachers from out-of-pocket expenses, among others. The bill also proposes that salaries, benefits, and work conditions of probationary teachers shall be the same or not less favorable as those of an entry-level teacher. To improve the working conditions of public school teachers, the proposed measure seeks to reduce the hours of classroom teaching from six to four. When the exigencies of the service require, teachers may render up to eight hours of service upon payment of additional compensation, which will be equivalent to the same rate as their regular remuneration plus at least 25% of their basic pay. The bill also prohibits teachers from being assigned non-teaching tasks, and provides for the temporary hiring of a substitute teacher when an incumbent is on leave. Gatchalian's proposed measure also prohibits the termination of permanent teachers without just cause and due process. Permanent teachers who are unjustly dismissed shall be entitled to reinstatement and backwages. The bill also seeks to ensure confidentiality of disciplinary actions against teachers. It further seeks to institute a partnership between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Public Attorney's Office (PAO), which will extend legal services to teachers facing complaints and lawsuits in relation to their teaching duties and responsibilities. When the proposed measure is enacted into law, the DepEd shall formulate and prepare a Code of Ethics for public school teachers. The bill further prohibits any form of discrimination and seeks to uphold gender equality. "Nakasalalay sa ating mga guro ang tagumpay ng sektor ng edukasyon, ngunit patuloy nilang kinakaharap ang iba't ibang mga hamon sa pagtupad ng kanilang tungkulin. Napapanahon nang amyendahan natin ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers at gawin itong mas angkop sa pangangailangan ng ating mga guro," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. 'Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers' inihain ni Gatchalian Upang tugunan ang mga bago at nagpapatuloy na mga hamong kinakaharap ng mga public school teachers, naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na layong amyendahan ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670) na naisabatas 57 taon na ang nakalipas. Maraming panukalang pagbabago ang nilalaman ng 'Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers' (Senate Bill No. 2493) upang matiyak na naitataguyod, nabibigyan ng proteksyon, at nirerespeto ang karapatan at kapakanan ng mga guro sa mga pampublikong paaralan. Kabilang sa mga isinusulong na mga pagbabago ang mga sumusunod: ang pagbibigay ng calamity leave, mga educational benefits, at longevity pay; mga kondisyon sa pagbibigay ng special hardship allowance; mas maayos na criteria pagdating sa sahod; proteksyon ng mga guro mula sa mga out-of-pocket expenses; at iba pa. Iminumungkahi rin ni Gatchalian na ipantay ang mga sahod, benepisyo, at work condition ng mga probationary teachers sa entry-level teachers. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas na babawasan ang oras ng pagtuturo ng mga public school teachers sa apat mula anim. Ngunit sa mga pagkakataong kinakailangan, maaaring magtrabaho nang hanggang walong oras ang mga guro at makakatanggap sila ng dagdag na omentong magiging katumbas ng kanilang regular na sahod at may dagdag na 25% ng kanilang basic pay. Ipinagbabawal din ng panukalang batas ang pagbibigay ng mga non-teaching task sa mga guro. Kung ang isang guro naman ay naka-leave, pahihintulutan ang pag-hire ng substitute teacher. Sa ilalim pa rin ng panukalang batas, ipagbabawal ang pagtanggal sa mga permanent teachers nang walang sapat na dahilan at due process. Maaaring maibalik sa trabaho at makatanggap ng backwages ang mga permanent teachers na naaalis sa trabaho sa hindi makatarungang paraan. Titiyakin din ng panukalang batas ang confidentiality ng disciplinary actions sa mga guro. Layon ding magkaroon ng ugnayan sa pagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd) at Public Attorney's Office (PAO) upang mabigyan ng serbisyong legal ang mga gurong humaharap sa mga reklamo at demanda na may kinalaman sa kanilang trabaho. Kung maisabatas ang naturang panukala, bubuo ang DepEd ng Code of Ethics para sa mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan. Ipagbabawal din ng panukalang batas ang anumang anyo ng diskriminasyon at itataguyod ang gender equality. "Nakasalalay sa ating mga guro ang tagumpay ng sektor ng edukasyon, ngunit patuloy nilang kinakaharap ang iba't ibang mga hamon sa pagtupad ng kanilang tungkulin. Napapanahon nang amyendahan natin ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers at gawin itong mas angkop sa pangangailangan ng ating mga guro," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.