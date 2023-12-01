Tolentino joins 'Suroy Suroy Sugbo' to promote Cebu tourism

CEBU -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino joined the Suroy Suroy Sugbo (Wander Around Cebu), a Southern Heritage Trail initiated by Cebu Province under the leadership of Gov. Gwen Garcia to bolster foreign visits and tourism economy in the host municipalities.

Joining the second day of the three-day trail on Friday, Tolentino embarked on a tour of eight Cebu towns: Oslob, Santander, Samboan, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Badian, and Moalboal.

Sen. Tol lauded the diverse attractions of Cebu Province such as the white beaches, diving spots, whale sharks, mountains, waterfalls, heritage churches and houses, food, and the hospitality of the local people.

The Senator likewise underscored the cultural importance of several towns in Cebu like Ginatilan, where the second Filipino Saint, Pedro Calungsod, hailed from.

"This is what Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo is all about-- you tour the place, we live in the present times, and look forward and envision a future on how Cebu should be," Sen. Tol remarked.

Tolentino also said: "I hope this will be emulated in other parts of the country."

Completing the entire Day Two of the leg, the Senator considered Suroy Suroy Sugbo as "tourism in action being shown here in the province of Cebu."