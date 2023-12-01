aiMotive Announces New Distributor Partnership with Macnica: Expanding Presence in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aiMotive, a leading global provider of automated driving technologies, is proud to announce a strategic distributor partnership with Macnica, a renowned Japanese technology solutions partner. This partnership signifies aiMotive's commitment to enhancing its presence in the Japanese market and further solidifying its position as a pioneer in the automated driving technology sector.



Macnica, with its exceptional expertise and extensive network, will serve as aiMotive's official distributor in Japan, responsible for addressing customer and partner needs. Their rich history of delivering innovative solutions engineered to future-proof businesses aligns seamlessly with aiMotive's mission to revolutionize the automotive industry with cutting-edge technologies.

As aiMotive continues to innovate and expand its product portfolio, this partnership allows the company to provide Japanese customers with direct access to its advanced solutions, including aiWare, aiSim, and aiData. These technologies have gained recognition worldwide for their contributions to the development of automated driving and advanced driver-assistance systems.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Macnica in this partnership," said Szabolcs Janky, Product Strategy SVP of aiMotive. "Their deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation perfectly complements our vision of driving automotive technology forward. With Macnica as our trusted distributor, we aim to better serve the Japanese market and meet the increasing demand for cutting-edge AI-powered solutions."

Macnica's expertise in understanding local market dynamics, coupled with aiMotive's state-of-the-art technologies, promises to unlock new opportunities for Japanese automotive manufacturers and technology providers. This partnership marks a significant milestone in aiMotive's global expansion strategy, enabling the company to empower Japan's automotive industry with innovative AI solutions.

About aiMotive:

https://aimotive.com/

About Macnica:

www.macnica.co.jp

