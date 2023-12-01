Business Awards UK Manufacturing Awards 2023: Honoring Excellence in British Manufacturing

The UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 honours the trailblazers of the industry, from companies that have stood the test of time with decades of heritage to young enterprises

The UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 honours the trailblazers of the industry, from companies that have stood the test of time with decades of heritage to young enterprises pushing the boundaries of sustainability and innovation. With an unwavering commitment to quality, adaptability in an ever-evolving market, and a deep understanding of consumer needs, these industry leaders embody the spirit of British manufacturing excellence.

Business Awards UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 Winners

Opus Ventures - Best Online Marketplace Manufacturer

BIL Group - Best Company to work for

The Somerset Toiletry Company - Best Newcomer Manufacturer

Trust Electric Heating - Best Use Of Recyclable Materials

Smith Tool Traders - Fastest Growing Business

ParkAcre - Best Manufacturer UK

DarkFrame Ltd - Best Lone Wolf Manufacturer

DoorCo Ltd - Fastest Growing Team

Miniml (The Friendly Chemical Co) - Most Positive Community Impact

Hygienic Pigging Systems Ltd - Most Innovative Business

Ontic - Best Youth Development

TAD Electronics - Best Use of Technology

SMC Ltd - Best International Manufacturer

Blends - Business Transformation Award

Business Awards UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 Finalists

Opus Ventures - Best Company to work for

The Somerset Toiletry Company - Most Positive Community Impact, Best International Manufacturer

Trust Electric Heating - Best Manufacturer UK, Most Innovative Business

Smith Tool Traders - Best International Manufacturer, Best Sustainable Materials

Hawthorn International - Best Manufacturer UK

Miniml (The Friendly Chemical Co) - Best Use Of Recyclable Materials

Ua Neill Industries - Most Positive Community Impact, Business Transformation Award

Thumbsie - Most Innovative Business

Ontic - Best Company to work for

Blends - Best Use of Technology

Muk A G’s - Best Newcomer Manufacturer

Navigating an industry landscape marked by rapid technological advances and shifting consumer demands, these winners and finalists have consistently demonstrated adaptability and foresight. Blends, which began as a modest family venture, now operates expansive facilities in Liverpool. Similarly, TAD Electronics showcases the speed and efficiency of modern manufacturing, swiftly transitioning from concept to prototype. Each story underscores the vibrancy, resilience, and innovation of UK manufacturing. We extend our hearty congratulations to all winners and finalists for their remarkable achievements and anticipate their future contributions to the sector.

