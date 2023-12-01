Business Awards UK Manufacturing Awards 2023: Honoring Excellence in British Manufacturing
The UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 honours the trailblazers of the industry, from companies that have stood the test of time with decades of heritage to young enterprises
The UK Manufacturing Awards 2023 honours the trailblazers of the industry, from companies that have stood the test of time with decades of heritage to young enterprises pushing the boundaries of sustainability and innovation. With an unwavering commitment to quality, adaptability in an ever-evolving market, and a deep understanding of consumer needs, these industry leaders embody the spirit of British manufacturing excellence.
- Opus Ventures - Best Online Marketplace Manufacturer
- BIL Group - Best Company to work for
- The Somerset Toiletry Company - Best Newcomer Manufacturer
- Trust Electric Heating - Best Use Of Recyclable Materials
- Smith Tool Traders - Fastest Growing Business
- ParkAcre - Best Manufacturer UK
- DarkFrame Ltd - Best Lone Wolf Manufacturer
- DoorCo Ltd - Fastest Growing Team
- Miniml (The Friendly Chemical Co) - Most Positive Community Impact
- Hygienic Pigging Systems Ltd - Most Innovative Business
- Ontic - Best Youth Development
- TAD Electronics - Best Use of Technology
- SMC Ltd - Best International Manufacturer
- Blends - Business Transformation Award
- Opus Ventures - Best Company to work for
- The Somerset Toiletry Company - Most Positive Community Impact, Best International Manufacturer
- Trust Electric Heating - Best Manufacturer UK, Most Innovative Business
- Smith Tool Traders - Best International Manufacturer, Best Sustainable Materials
- Hawthorn International - Best Manufacturer UK
- Miniml (The Friendly Chemical Co) - Best Use Of Recyclable Materials
- Ua Neill Industries - Most Positive Community Impact, Business Transformation Award
- Thumbsie - Most Innovative Business
- Ontic - Best Company to work for
- Blends - Best Use of Technology
- Muk A G’s - Best Newcomer Manufacturer
Navigating an industry landscape marked by rapid technological advances and shifting consumer demands, these winners and finalists have consistently demonstrated adaptability and foresight. Blends, which began as a modest family venture, now operates expansive facilities in Liverpool. Similarly, TAD Electronics showcases the speed and efficiency of modern manufacturing, swiftly transitioning from concept to prototype. Each story underscores the vibrancy, resilience, and innovation of UK manufacturing. We extend our hearty congratulations to all winners and finalists for their remarkable achievements and anticipate their future contributions to the sector.
